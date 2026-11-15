Another Damning Injury Blow Leaves Real Madrid Scrambling for Solutions

Los Blancos’ summer transfer window could come back to haunt them.

Real Madrid midfielder Bernardo Silva has withdrawn from international duty after Portugal’s medical staff deemed the 32-year-old “unfit” to see through the November window. Silva was one of 18 Real Madrid players called up for the final international break of the year.

The former Manchester City standout joined up with a Portugal squad reeling from theto kick off the window, a game in which Silva only played 11 minutes off the bench. It was enough time for the midfielder to score his team’s lone goal, and apparently pick up an injury.statement that sounded alarm bells back in the Spanish capital: “Bernardo Silva underwent a clinical evaluation and was deemed unfit by the Portuguese Football Federation’s Health and Performance Directorate, and has also been released.

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” Silva now is headed back to Madrid, where he will presumably undergo further tests. It’s the last thing the player or the club needed after the Portugal international finally made his breakthrough in a white shirt.left virtually unattended last summer was midfield. The team was in desperate need of a deep-lying playmaker, but after Barcelona hijacked Rodri’s signature, the club all but gave up its mission, instead turning its focus to upgrading the defense and attack.

Silva, who was a free agent after leaving City, was the only midfield signing made ahead of the 2025–26 campaign. Even more incomprehensible was just how little playing time he got in the early stages, considering how ineffective a double pivot of Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni proved to be time and time again. But Mourinho finally entrusted the maestro following the September-October international window and Los Blancos went to play their best soccer of the season.

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Silva effortlessly dictates the flow of play while Tchouaméni gets to play as a true anchor and Valverde mans the right flank.at Camp Nou. But now a potential layoff could spell disaster, considering Tchouaméni also returned to Madrid early with an With Valverde now Mourinho’s first-choice right back, the manager is suddenly looking at a barren engine room ahead of an important run of fixtures. Bernardo Silva has become a strong starter for Real Madrid.

| Milos Bicanski/Getty Images Replacing just one of Silva or Tchouaméni would not be the end of the world for Mourinho—but replacing both is a tall task.back to his natural position, leaving the right flank to either Denzel Dumfries or Trent Alexander-Arnold. It’s an easy fix on paper, but Real Madrid play infinitely better when their captain is at right back..

The Frenchman is slowly regaining his best form after a poor 2025–26 saw him cast aside for Real Madrid Castilla product Thiago Pitarch.before the break, could be in for increased minutes should both Silva and Tchouaméni need extended time in the infirmary. The midfielder had a quick rise to the senior team under former boss Álvaro Arbeloa, but a preseason injury kept him out of the mix until mid-September..

Although the Türkiye international has looked his best at right wing, he is more than capable of dropping deep and taking on a more conservative role thanks to his exceptional vision and passing range. The worry would be Mourinho now must change the composition of an XI that collected eight straight victories across all competitions. There’s no doubt signing an additional midfielder last summer would have made the double blow a lot more manageable.

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Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu.

When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.