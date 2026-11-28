he weekend brings a nice warmup Saturday afternoon before a cold front delivers rain showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday.

- Upper-level clouds are streaming across the Gulf Coast this Friday, keeping skies mostly cloudy and holding afternoon temperatures in the 50s, well below normal for late November.

Another cold night is ahead, with a light freeze possible in some of our northern communities by early Saturday. The weekend brings a nice warmup Saturday afternoon before a cold front delivers rain showers and a few thunderstorms on Sunday. Cooler air returns to start next week, followed by a steady warming trend.

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TONIGHT: ANOTHER COLD NIGHT WITH PATCHY FROST INLAND If you’re heading out to any of tonight’s high school playoff semifinal football games, or you’re still out shopping, bundle up and make sure you’re staying warm. Temperatures will fall through the evening under a mostly cloudy sky, and winds will become calm. By Saturday morning, most inland communities will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s, while areas near the coast stay in the 40s.