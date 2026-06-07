Another Buccaneers Player is Distraught Mike Evans Joined the 49ers

Losing a player like Mike Evans hit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers like cold water on the back of their neck. He had been there for 12 years of his career. Now, he's

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans looks on after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn ImagesHe had been there for 12 years of his career. Now, he's done the unimaginable by departing them and signing with the San Francisco 49ers. Their loss is the 49ers' massive gain. Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images "There's no way to sugarcoat it. It's disappointing to not have him back," said Mayfield.

"Just the caliber player he is. He's a Hall of Famer. Thought he was going to be a Buc for life. Things happen, but luckily, him and I have a great relationship, still be friends for life, and I'll be cheering him on except when we play them, if it comes down to it.

" You can't blame Mayfield for how he feels. This is the first OTAs for him and the Buccaneers without Evans. It's the first instance for him to realize that Evans truly is gone. Seeing the news is one thing, but once he gets to see on the field that Evans is absent, that is when it'll truly set in.

It's a brutal sight for him and the Buccaneers. But that's the NFL. Not every franchise legend remains on a team throughout their career. Plenty of 49ers legends have departed for other teams during their historic careers.

East Rutherford, NJ -- November 24, 2024 -- Baker Mayfield makes this pass to Mike Evans of Tampa Bay in the first half as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants. | Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Again, the Buccaneers' loss is the 49ers' massive gain. They needed to improve their wide receiver position, especially with Brandon Aiyuk going AWOL.

The 49ers will make sure that the Buccaneers' pain in watching Evans leave isn't in vain. He's in the perfect offensive system to thrive in,. The downfield rapport won't be the same as with Mayfield, but everything else should be just as good, if not better, with Purdy.

“I love Brock, man. He’s a big reason why I came here,” said Evans.

“He throws a really great ball. I’m getting the timing down with him now. Super smart. He’s about his business too.

"He comes to work every single day. He’s a quiet guy, but me and him talk about not just football, but life. He’s a really cool guy, and I look forward to having a great connection with him this year. ”Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019.

He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area.

Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020.

Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.





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