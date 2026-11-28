On a chilly Black Friday afternoon in Kinnick Stadium, the #13 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes scored 24 unanswered points, including a 21-0 second half shutout, and domin

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Landyn van Kekerix celebrates with teammates after a play Nov. 27, 2026 during a Big Ten football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect On a chilly Black Friday afternoon in Kinnick Stadium, the #13 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes scored 24 unanswered points, including a 21-0 second half shutout, and dominated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 31-7. It was a game in which Nebraska’s failure to take advantage of opportunities combined with incredibly untimely turnovers turned an even contest at intermission into a second half blowout.

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It was the Husker’s fourth consecutive loss to the Hawkeyes and the 11th loss in the last 12 games against this foe. The first ten games in that stretch were one-score decisions, but the last two years have been back-to-back 24-point losses. Don’t you have to win more games for it to be considered a rivalry? It’s a bit galling that Nebraska, through multiple coaches and players, continues to lay an egg against the opponent to the east.