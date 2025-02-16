Anora's Mikey Madison Upsets at BAFTA Awards, Creating Oscar Race Uncertainty

Mikey Madison's win for Leading Actress in Anora at the BAFTAs throws a wrench into the Oscar race, creating a fascinating dynamic between frontrunners. Conclave's win for Best Picture suggests a possible late-breaking surge for the film, setting the stage for a potential dead heat at the Oscars.

Sean Baker's critically acclaimed tragicomedy, Anora , may have lost the Best Picture award at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) to Edward Berger 's Conclave , but the film secured a significant victory in the Leading Actress category. Mikey Madison , who portrays the complex lead character in Anora , beat out heavy favorites Demi Moore from The Substance and Marianne Jean-Baptiste from Hard Truths.

Moore had dominated the pre-BAFTA awards circuit, leading many to believe she was a sure bet for the BAFTA, as well as the upcoming SAG Awards. This win by Madison throws a wrench into the Oscar race, creating a fascinating dynamic as we head towards the big night. It's the fifth consecutive year that we've seen a split between the SAG and BAFTA Best Actress awards. Last year, Emma Stone, the BAFTA winner, triumphed over Lily Gladstone, who won the SAG Award. The year before that, it was Michelle Yeoh who won the Oscar over Cate Blanchett, who had won the SAG Award. Complicating matters further this year is the presence of Fernanda Torres, who despite not receiving nominations from other major groups, continues to generate significant buzz for her performance in the Brazilian sensation, I'm Still Here.While Anora's win in the Leading Actress category was a surprise, other front-runners in the acting categories maintained their momentum. Adrien Brody from The Brutalist and Zoe Saldaña from Emilia hold strong positions in their respective categories, while Kieran Culkin, star of A Real Pain, continues to make a strong case for a best supporting actor win. Adding to the intrigue, Brady Corbet, director of The Brutalist, secured the BAFTA for Best Director, edging out Sean Baker, who had won the Directors Guild of America Award last weekend. The screenplay race also saw an unexpected shift with A Real Pain taking home the award for original screenplay, beating out both the Writers Guild Award winner, Anora, and the Critics' Choice favorite, The Substance. The Best Picture win by Conclave, a film with significant overlap in voters with the Oscar electorate, suggests a strong possibility of a win at the upcoming SAG Awards, a crucial indicator for momentum as we head towards the Oscars. If Conclave were to win the SAG Award for Best Ensemble, it would be a powerful harbinger for a late-breaking surge, echoing the success of Parasite and CODA in previous years. A potential tie between Anora and Conclave for the Best Picture Oscar wouldn't be surprising given the unpredictable nature of this year's awards season





