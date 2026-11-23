More than 500 families got a turkey or chicken from this year’s fourth annual Skatesgiving event Friday night, the most ever distributed by the organization in a single year, according to event organizers.

Music played loudly at the Joseph Lee K-8 School in Dorchester on Friday night, as kids of all ages skated in a circle in the center of the school’s auditorium.

Some confidently flew by, while others clung to barricades that surrounded the makeshift rink.

Also read Gospel Vision Ministries gives away 500 turkeys at 24th annual Thanksgiving giveaway

“My son loves to skate, so that's why we're really here,” she said. Dunbar was also there to pick up Thanksgiving food for her family. She said everything’s more expensive right now.

“I just went to the grocery store the other day and spent $150 on all of like 10 items,” Dunbar said. “So just to have a relief in a way for some items is just helpful. ” The Dunbars are among the more than 500 families who picked up a turkey or chicken from this year’s fourth annual Skatesgiving event, the most ever distributed by the organization in a single year, according to event organizers.

Advertisement

“If they need to release stress or tension, we try to provide those safe spaces, welcoming spaces for everyone, all ages, all walks of life,” she said. “I used to be in this very cafeteria at 2 years old roller skating,” she said. “And so it's an honor to be able to come back to my roots and my stomping ground and give back. ”“Roller skating itself is just Black excellence.

It's Black history,” said Kelsie Norman, one of the sponsors of Skatesgiving.

“So many skate styles originated from Black culture. So it's just a way for us to promote movement, to promote joy, to promote community. ” Aside from skating and the food giveaway, the Skatesgiving also had other organizations there to connect people with resources or offer free services, like hair cuts. Norman said it was like a big family reunion, which is important as communities struggle with a higher cost of living.

“We're in the inner city. We're high violence, low income areas,” she said.

“People need some joy. They need something to smile about. So if we can give them free turkeys, free chickens, if we can give them some groceries, that's our way of being able to say, 'We're with you. We see you.

We're here. We're all one.

Advertisement

' ” State Sen. Liz Miranda’s district includes Dorchester, a neighborhood that’s one of the most food insecure in Boston,“The stigma goes away because you don't have to be ashamed,” she said.

“It’s just like you're going grocery shopping. ” Tanya Lungelow said the food she’s received meant a lot. She said not having to buy a Thanksgiving dinner means she can use that money elsewhere.

“That actually opens the door for the money to be allocated to something else like a bill or to get Christmas gifts for my daughter,” she said. "So that opens the door for that, to be able to share it out to something else. And actually be able to give to someone else if they don't have. ” Lungelow grew up in Boston, and her daughter goes to school at Joseph Lee.

Lungelow watched as her daughter skated with friends, laughing and having fun. Lungelow said aside from a Thanksgiving meal, she came to support the city she loves. She said it’s about more than a free bag of food — it’s about community.

“It's not just about Thanksgiving that we have such big events like this …but to do it often enough so that people feel seen, they feel heard, and that they feel fed, not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually as well,” she said.