Annual Tractor Day Honors Farm Heritage at Airport High School

Every year, Austin Neddo and other seniors at Airport High School celebrate their last day as students by participating in Tractor Day, an event that has been taking place for decades at the school in Carleton, Michigan. This tradition honors the area’s agricultural heritage and serves as a fun farewell for seniors.

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‘We’re just a farm school,’ Harvell said. ‘It’s a tradition. Everyone’s done it before us. We just carry it on.

’ The annual event is not only a fun going-away celebration for seniors but also serves to honor the area’s agricultural heritage





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Celebration Graduation Farming Nostalgia Tradition Tractor Celebration Graduation Farm Nostalgia Tradition

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Tractor Day at Airport High School, Special Day for Graduating SeniorsTractor Day at Airport High School in Carleton, Michigan, is a special day for graduating seniors, a fun going-away celebration as well as an honor to the school's agricultural heritage.

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