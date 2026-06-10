The Congressional Baseball Game, a bipartisan tradition since 1909, brings lawmakers together at Nationals Park for a charity game. Republicans defend a five-gaMe winning streak against Democrats. The event features key players like Rep. Roger Williams,Rep. Linda Sanchez, and Rep. Steve Scalise, and benefits local charities including the Boys and Girls Clubs and the Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

The Congressional Baseball Game , a beloved bipartisan tradition in Washington, D.C. , returns on Wednesday, July 23, 2026, at Nationals Park. This annual event, which dates back to 1909, pits Republican and Democratic members of Congress against each other in a friendly but competitive baseball game. the game has become a hallmark of cross-party camaraderie, raising millions of dollars for local charities each year.

This year, the game will be held at the home of the Washington Nationals, located in the Navy Yard neighborhood less than two miles from Capitol Hill. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and tickets are nearly sold out, though fans can watch the live broadcast on C-SPAN and Fox. C-SPAN will also provide an online livestream, ensuring that the entire nation can tune in to see thier elected representatives swap legislative hardball for actual hardballs.

The game has a loaded history, with the series currently led by the Republicans 47 wins to 42 wins, with one tie. The GOP is riding a five-game winning streak, dating back to 2019 and will look to extend that run against a determined Democratic team eager to shatter the streak. This year, both teams have created roster adjustments due to the political churn on Capitol Hill. The Republican team will be managed by Rep.

Roger Williams of Texas, a former minor league baseball player drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1971. Williams brings a wealth of baseball knowledge to the role, having played outfiEld at Texas Christian University before his professional stint. On the Democratic side, Rep. Linda Sanchez of California returns as manager, bringing her own passion for the game.

Key players to watch include Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), and Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT), all of whom have hit home runs in previous years.

Additionally, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) has been a major presence since surviving a shooting in 2017 during a practice for the game. Scalise has a batting average of .333 across his congressional game appearances and continues to inspire teammates and fans alike. The game also features newcomers from both parties. for the Republicans, debutants include Rep. Clay Fuller of Georgia, who won a special election in April to succeed former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene; Rep.

Craig Goldman of Texas; and Rep. Matt Van Epps of Tennessee. The Democrats will field freshmen Rep. Christian Menefee of Texas, who defeated longtime Rep.

Al Green in a primary after thier Houston districts were merged; Rep. Greg Casar of Texas; Rep. Josh Riley of Recent York; Rep. Sarah Elfreth of Maryland; and Rep.

Suhas Subramanyam of Virginia. Menefee's political upset has generated buzz,and he will aim to translate that momentum to the baseball diamond. The game will as well feature a few senators: Sen. ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Sen. alex Padilla (D-CA), Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Sen. eric Schmitt (R-MO) round out the rosters, adding a touch of upper chamber representation.

The charitable aspect remains central: ticket sales benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, the Washington Nationals Philanthropies, the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund,and other local charities. Last year,the game set a fundraising record, raising over $2.75 million. This year, organizers hope to surpass that mark, with nearly all tickets sold. The prediction market Kalshi has signed on as a Hall of Fame sponsor, though betting on the game's outcome is not permitted.

As the sun sets over Nationals Park,lawmakers will set aside their differences for a night of sportsmanship, raising funds for worthy causes and reminding the nation that even in divided times, common ground can be found on a baseball field





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