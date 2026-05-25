Annie Knight's Close Friend Bonnie Blue Accepts Her Invitation as a Bridesmaid

Annie Knight, an OnlyFans star, shares a heartwarming video of her close friend, Bonnie Blue, accepting her invitation to be a bridesmaid at her wedding. In the clip, Phillips can be seen expressing excitement and wiping away tears as she receives a package from Knight.

video posted by Knight, 29, on Sunday, May 24, an emotional Phillips, 24, was seen accepting her friend's invitation to accompany her down the aisle when she The clip starts with a squealing Phillips accepting a package from Knight.

‘For me? ’ the British social media star asks the Australian social media star.

‘For you! ’ Knight responds. After Phillips reads a card penned by her friend, she wraps her arms around Knight to give her a warm embrace.

‘I’m going to cry,’ Phillips tells Knight as she wipes beneath her eye. ‘That’s so cute. ’ Phillips, who has more than 1.6 million fans on Instagram alone, then proceeds to open wrapped objects within the parcel from Knight, who has more than 290,000 Instagram followers of her own.

‘Right, cut the cameras,’ she tells Knight after giving her another hug. OnlyFans star Annie Knight and fellow adult content creator Bonnie Blue were once each other’s biggest supporters — and their friendship took a turn. The Australian star exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2025 that the pair had been chatting online before Blue sky rocketed to success, and at one point even collaborated for a [wedding][bridesmaid][moment]].

Phillips’ acceptance within Knight’s bridal party comes after Knight said in November 2025 that several of her closest friends were forced to decline invitations to serve as Knight’s bridesmaids.

‘They were devastated,’ Knight told Australian news outlet at the time, explaining that her friends’ bosses were worried about what it would look like for them to be associated with her. ‘It wasn’t a decision they made lightly. They were honored to be chosen, but ultimately, due to their own careers, they couldn’t be . ’ OnlyFans creator Bonnie Locket is ready to make the ultimate commitment to herself after being cheated on in her marriage.

Locket, 38, shared in a press release obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 28, that she’s set to wed herself on a beach in Ibiza in May. The event, Locket hopes, will ‘change the in six hours. Knight and Brayshaw met while working together at a pub in Melbourne, Australia, in 2016. They struck up a romance in March 2025 and got engaged quickly.

Knight told in May 2025 that the pair are perfect for each other.

‘A lot of people are like, ‘I don’t understand how this works. ’ But we do, and that’s what’s important and that’s why it is so perfect, because we understand it,’ Knight told





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