Annie Andrews Wins SC Senate Seat With 51% of Vote in Major Upset

Democrat Annie Andrews defeats Republican Darline Graham in SC Senate race. This historic win marks the first time Democrats held the seat since 1998, shifting political power in the state.

Democrat Annie Andrews has secured a decisive victory over Republican Darline Graham in the race for the United States Senate in South Carolina. NBC News called the race around 10 p.m. on election night, with Andrews capturing 51 percent of the vote. This outcome represents a significant political upset, occurring just months after the death of the long-serving Senator Lindsey Graham.

The result overturns expectations set by President Donald Trump's active campaigning and Graham's primary win. Andrews defeated Graham in the final election, ending a tumultuous campaign cycle that began with the passing of Lindsey Graham. President Trump had encouraged Darline Graham to run for the full term, leading to a sudden entry into the political arena.

Also read Annie Andrews Wins SC Senate, First Democrat in 20 Years to Defeat Graham

Despite having no prior experience running for office, Graham secured the Republican nomination in August 2025. She overcame Rep. Ralph Norman in the primary, largely due to Trump's organizational efforts and fundraising within the state. The August primary was described as bruising, reflecting the internal divisions within the local Republican party.

President Trump held a pair of rallies in Clemson and Rock Hill to support Graham during his October barnstorming tour. He traveled across the country to rally support for Republican candidates in key states. Andrews, who previously lost a Congressional run to Rep. Nancy Mace, entered the Senate race in June 2025.

Advertisement

She had transitioned into a full-time anti-gun activist before announcing her candidacy. Democrats viewed the race as an opening due to reluctance among the conservative base to fully embrace Graham. Graham delivered uneven performances in the debates against Andrews, which may have swayed undecided voters.

Exit polls indicate that concerns about Iran war and high gas prices factored into the voting decision. CNN reported that a majority of voters cited these economic and foreign policy issues as critical factors in their choice. Republicans led by 12 points among Election Day voters according to exit data, yet Andrews still prevailed.

Stock futures tumbled as investors reacted to the news of Democratic gains in the Senate. The market reaction underscores the perceived significance of this shift in congressional control. Investors fear that Democrat gains could impact regulatory environments and fiscal policies in the coming years.

The victory marks the first time Democrats have held the South Carolina Senate seat since Fritz Hollings won in 1998. This endures a long stretch of Republican control in the state's federal delegation. Hard feelings from the August runoff and late Lindsey Graham's tense relationship with grassroots activists contributed to the shift.

Advertisement

These factors set in motion the conditions that allowed Andrews to capitalize on Democratic enthusiasm. The result signals a potential realignment in South Carolina's political landscape after decades of one-party dominance. Analysts will now examine the specific factors that led to the upset in South Carolina.

This election result reshapes the composition of the United States Senate. It also reflects changing dynamics within the Republican party in the South. The loss follows a pattern of unexpected outcomes in recent years, challenging established political models.

The victory gives Andrews a mandate to address the issues that defined the campaign. Voters in South Carolina have sent a clear signal about their priorities in this cycle. The combination of Andrew's message and the lingering effects of the primary race created a favorable environment for the Democratic candidate.