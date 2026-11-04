Annie Andrews Defeats Darline Graham in SC Senate Race, Deals Blow to Trump

Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews defeats Republican Darline Graham in South Carolina, marking the first Democratic Senate win in 28 years and reversing Trump's support.

Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews has defeated Republican Darline Graham in the South Carolina Senate election, delivering a significant political setback to former President Donald Trump. The former president had personally selected Graham, the sister of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, to fill the vacancy created by his sudden death in July. National networks including NBC News and CNN projected Andrews as the winner at 10 PM Eastern time on election night.

Andrews Secures First Democratic Win in Decades

The Associated Press officially called the race for Andrews at 10:45 PM, confirming her victory with 51 percent of the vote compared to Graham's 47 percent with 86 percent of the ballots counted. This result makes Andrews the first Democrat to win a South Carolina Senate seat in 28 years and the first woman ever elected to represent the state in the US Chamber. Her win contrasts sharply with the political landscape just two years ago, when Trump carried the state by an 18-point margin.

Also read Democrat Annie Andrews Upsets Darline Graham to Win South Carolina Senate Seat

Trump Campaign Fails to Save Underqualified Candidate

Trump threw his full weight behind Graham, campaigning for her during the primary runoff and returning to the state twice in the closing weeks of the general election. Despite this high-profile intervention, the strategy failed to rescue a candidate whose campaign was heavily criticized for a lack of political preparation and a series of public gaffes. Graham, who had never held public office, struggled to answer basic questions about foreign policy and national security during the debates.

Andrews Highlights Graham's Lack of Experience

Dr. Andrews effectively weaponized Graham's admission that national security was not her area of expertise to question her fitness for a full six-year term. During their October 11 debate, Andrews asked the audience if they would hand a scalpel to a surgeon who admitted appendectomies were not his specialty. Andrews argued that Graham was unserious and unqualified, stating that voters should not hand a Senate seat to someone who lacked basic competence in key policy areas.

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Economic Focus Blunts Republican Attack Ads

Andrews, who previously challenged Representative Nancy Mace in 2022, centered her campaign on affordability and economic concerns while portraying Graham as a choice favored by Washington insiders. To counter Republican claims that she was too liberal for South Carolina, Andrews criticized both parties on immigration and emphasized her support for gun rights, border security, and lower taxes for the middle class. Her message resonated strongly in deed-red rural counties that Graham had assumed would reliably support her.

National Money Fails to Swing Rural Vote

The contest drew intense national attention, with Republicans committing $5 million to bolster Graham as the race tightened, surprising party officials who had long considered the state safe. However, the influx of outside money did not translate into votes in key rural areas. The race also featured personal clashes, including a dispute over Graham campaigning under her maiden name, which Andrews suggested was a recent change. Graham clarified that she used her maiden name to honor her late parents and maintain a connection to her family history.