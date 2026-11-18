Sen.-elect Annie Andrews attacks Robert F. Kennedy Jr's fitness to lead HHS, citing decades of vaccine disinformation and recent measles deaths as critical failures.

Sen.-elect Annie Andrews has launched a scathing critique of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., labeling the current administration official as an archnemesis to pediatricians nationwide. The sharp rebuke occurred during a Tuesday broadcast segment on MS NOW's All In program, where Andrews and host Chris Hayes discussed the deteriorating state of public health infrastructure in the United States.

Annie Andrews Condemns RFK Jr Role

Sen.-elect Andrews, a pediatrician from South Carolina, stated unequivocally that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has no business leading the Department of Health and Human Services. She emphasized that the day Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was nominated to lead the agency was the precise moment she decided to seriously consider running for office. Andrews argued that this decision was driven by her professional observation of his long-standing adversarial relationship with the medical community.

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Measles Returns After Decades

Chris Hayes highlighted the immediate crisis facing the nation, noting that the United States has lost its measles elimination status. This regression erases decades of public health progress and has already resulted in ten deaths, primarily among children. The host pointed out that this tragic statistic underscores the urgency of the conversation regarding vaccine safety and public health policy.

Vaccine Disinformation Impact

Sen.-elect Andrews explained that the return of measles is a direct consequence of disinformation injected into America's public health system over several decades. She recalled her medical school training more than twenty years ago, where students learned about measles primarily from textbooks and historic photographs of affected children. Today, that same disease is appearing in clinics and hospital emergency departments across the country, a shift she attributes to the erosion of trust in evidence-based medicine.

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RFK Jr Medical Background

Andrews criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for lacking any background in the practice of medicine. She asserted that he does not understand basic principles of statistical analysis or the fundamentals of evidence-based medicine. According to Sen.-elect Andrews, this lack of scientific foundation has had tangible and dangerous consequences for public health outcomes across the nation.

Specific Outbreak Locations

The Sen.-elect-elect specifically cited measles outbreaks in Pennsylvania and Spartanburg, South Carolina, as evidence of the worsening situation. She warned that these localized incidents are indicative of a broader trend that will continue to escalate if current policies remain in place. Andrews insisted that the majority of pediatricians across the country share her view that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been a harmful force in the medical field.