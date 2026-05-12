Anni Albers: A Life

A biography of Anni Albers, the fascinating textile artist and modernist figure, tracing her life story from Berlin to North Carolina, and then Connecticut. It covers her extensive contributions to weaving, including a wall hanging in remembrance of six million Holocaust victims. The book delves into controversies of the Bauhaus and Black Mountain College, her relationship with Josef Albers, and her endless inventiveness.

In December 1929, Anni Albers , then 30 years old, embarked on a thrilling adventure with three friends, renting a tiny plane to deliver gifts to Paul Klee from the sky.

The author of a new biography, Nicholas Fox Weber, shares anecdotes and highlights her life story, contributions to weaving, and her enduring wit. The book delves into her complicated relationship with husband Josef Albers, her resilient spirit, and the conditions she faced as a woman artist. The Alberses' existence was described as ascetic, with simple food, simple clothing, and an unpretentious house





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Bauhaus Black Mountain College Anni Albers Josef Albers Woven Art Modernism Textiles Art History Biography

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