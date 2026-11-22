Annette Kellow reveals how she saves thousands using Olio and second-hand shopping to fund her son Felix's independent school costs without a large inheritance.

Parents evening at the independent school is usually a tense affair, but for Annette Kellow, the anxiety stems from more than just academic performance. As she enters the hall, she notices a hole in the armpit of her 70-year-old vintage coat has reopened, a detail she hopes her eight-year-old son Felix's new teacher will not spot. After greeting the teacher and hearing that Felix is doing well, she quickly departs to manage her 'risqué little secret': a rigorous strategy to survive the financial demands of private education.

Olio App Reduces Annette Kellow Food Bills

Annette Kellow utilizes the food-sharing app Olio to access supermarket leftovers that would otherwise be discarded. Major retailers including Waitrose, Whole Foods, Tesco, and Sainsbury's participate in this program. The process is straightforward: she collects surplus food, retains a portion for her household, and shares the remainder with neighbors, or keeps the entire 'Save Me Collection' for herself. Her freezer is now stocked with organic steaks, chicken breasts, and soups obtained through this method.

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This approach to grocery shopping has totalled savings of approximately £4,000 per year for Annette Kellow. While friends assume that enrolling Felix in a private school implies a sudden windfall, the reality is that she is the cheapest budget-hacking mother at his school. She does not pay school fees because a relative settles the invoices directly, but she must cover the substantial shortfall for uniforms, music lessons, trips, tuition, and transport.

Strict Spending Limits on Felix Kellow Uniforms

The cost of preparing for the academic year involves significant financial strain. When purchasing the first school kit for Felix Kellow, Annette Kellow faced heart palpitations. She was accustomed to buying trousers for £12, but the bespoke appointment in a Victorian West London showroom presented a different reality. The bill was nearing £500, prompting her to decline non-essential add-ons.

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To ensure longevity, she purchased all items two sizes too large. By October, the costs continued with the winter uniform, where socks alone cost £40. Additional equipment, including pens, folders, and a pencil case, totaled £57. Annette Kellow spent the night before the first day name-tagging every item to prevent loss, highlighting the meticulous nature of her budget management.

Personal Sacrifices Replace Luxury Holidays

While other parents plan holidays to the Maldives or yacht trips, Annette Kellow has eliminated such expenses. With the average UK family spending nearly £4,000 per holiday abroad, she redirects this money into Felix Kellow's uniform fund. Instead of overseas travel, she plans off-peak visits to her mother near West Wittering beach or trips to Cornwall for crabbing.

She has also stopped buying new clothes for herself or Felix, opting for second-hand items via Vinted. She sells old books, shoes, and clothes to fund these purchases. Treatments like Pilates and HIIT classes, which previously cost £20 per session, have been replaced by free YouTube workouts at home. She even uses cans of baked beans as weights during these home exercises.

Frugal Dining and Career Adjustments

Monthly meals out have been replaced by trips to Wetherspoons for their £10 meal deal, with Thursday curry night being a particular favorite. Annette Kellow occasionally attends free press events or reviews restaurants, but these are exceptions rather than the rule. She has also become a training model for hair, beauty, and wellness products to supplement her income and manage costs.

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This lifestyle represents an extreme form of frugality. Annette Kellow describes herself as a 'frugal queen' who has tightened her purse strings to absolute oblivion. Her strategy is driven by the necessity to provide Felix Kellow with a private education without the financial support of a traditional inheritance, relying entirely on extreme budgeting and resourcefulness.