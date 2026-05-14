Anneka Rice's Hilarious Joke About Her Name Drop in Amandaland

Anneka Rice, a 67-year-old Challenge Anneka star, was referenced in an episode of the Motherland spin-off's second season in an extremely crass fashion. Lucy Punch's character Amanda talks to her neighbour Mal about 'blondes in hard hats', and Mal reveals his teenage crush on Anneka. Anneka shares a clip of Amanda referring to both herself and Anneka as 'a hot blonde in a hard hat', and she references Mal's confession, writing: 'Happy to have helped'. Anneka's saucy sense of humour appeared to tickle fans, with one follower responding to her hilarious tweet: 'you saucy minx!!!'. The hilarious social media post comes hot on the heels of news that Amandaland has been renewed for series three after the second instalment received rave reviews.

Anneka Rice has shared a hilarious joke about her name drop in Amandaland . The 67-year-old Challenge Anneka star was referenced in an episode of the Motherland spin-off's second season - in an extremely crass fashion.

Lucy Punch's character Amanda is seen talking to her neighbour Mal, played by Samuel Anderson, in which he reveals he leaves Amanda blushing when he makes an crude revelation about his teenage crush on the TV star. Sharing a clip, in which Amanda refers to both herself and Anneka as 'a hot blonde in a hard hat', Anneka referenced Mal's confession, writing: 'Happy to have helped'.

Anneka's saucy sense of humour appeared to tickle fans, with one follower responding to her hilarious tweet: 'you saucy minx!!!

'. The hilarious social media post comes hot on the heels of news that Amandaland has been renewed for series three after the second instalment received rave reviews





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Anneka Rice Challenge Anneka Motherland Lucy Punch Samuel Anderson Amandaland Series Three Revamp Hilarious Saucy Minx

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Anneka Rice's Hilarious Joke About Her Name Drop in AmandalandAnneka Rice, a 67-year-old Challenge Anneka star, was referenced in an episode of the Motherland spin-off's second season in an extremely crass fashion. Lucy Punch's character Amanda talks to her neighbour Mal about 'blondes in hard hats', and Mal reveals his teenage crush on Anneka. Anneka shares a clip of Amanda referring to both herself and Anneka as 'a hot blonde in a hard hat', and she references Mal's confession, writing: 'Happy to have helped'. Anneka's saucy sense of humour appeared to tickle fans, with one follower responding to her hilarious tweet: 'you saucy minx!!!'. The hilarious social media post comes hot on the heels of news that Amandaland has been renewed for series three after the second instalment received rave reviews.

Read more »

Anneka Rice's Hilarious Joke About Her Name Drop in AmandalandAnneka Rice, a 67-year-old Challenge Anneka star, was referenced in an episode of the Motherland spin-off's second season in an extremely crass fashion. Lucy Punch's character Amanda talks to her neighbour Mal about 'blondes in hard hats', and Mal reveals his teenage crush on Anneka. Anneka shares a clip of Amanda referring to both herself and Anneka as 'a hot blonde in a hard hat', and she references Mal's confession, writing: 'Happy to have helped'. Anneka's saucy sense of humour appeared to tickle fans, with one follower responding to her hilarious tweet: 'you saucy minx!!!'. The hilarious social media post comes hot on the heels of news that Amandaland has been renewed for series three after the second instalment received rave reviews.

Read more »