The Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven Season 3 trailer premieres Wednesday, December 30, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. Alexandra Daddario stars as Rowan Mayfair in this supernatural thriller.

AMC has officially unveiled the trailer for the third season of its supernatural drama series, Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. The show will return under the new title Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven. It is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, December 30, at 9 p.m. ET. The new season will be available exclusively on AMC and AMC+.

Season 3 Trailer Features New Witch Title

This upcoming season marks a significant shift for the franchise. The Mayfair Witches will now be known as Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven. This change reflects the new setting and narrative focus of the third installment. The series is created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford. It is based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches novel trilogy by Anne Rice.

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This series is the second television show set in the Immortal Universe. This shared universe is based on the novels written by Anne Rice. The franchise began its television adaptation journey in 2022. The first series was the Gothic horror show The Mayfair Witches. The new title highlights the move to a new geographic location for the story.

Rowan Mayfair Confronts Ancient Salem Magic

The official logline describes the new season as a dark saga where ancient magic collides with new witch bloodlines. The story is set in the infamous town of Salem, Massachusetts. Rowan Mayfair, played by Alexandra Daddario, must use her rising power to confront forces determined to control the fate of the witches.

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In the trailer, Rowan finds herself trapped in Salem. She attempts to leave the city but is transported back into the town whenever she reaches the border. Evil forces are closing in on her. Some individuals seek to burn the witches and steal their powers. Rowan must find a way to survive in this hostile environment.

Character Dynamics and Cast Expansion Details

To combat the dark forces, Rowan teams up with a local witch. Together they investigate why she cannot leave Salem. The trailer features a chilling montage of scenes from the upcoming season. A character named Ciprien tells Rowan she has the opportunity to save countless lives. He warns that this is only possible if she makes a great sacrifice.

The cast for Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven includes several notable actors. In addition to Alexandra Daddario, the series stars Harry Hamlin. Tongayi Chirisa and Eliza Scanlen also appear in the main cast. Alyssa Jirrels and Betsy Brandt join the ensemble as well. Michiel Huisman, James Frain, and Omar Maskati complete the featured lineup.

Viewing Options for Exclusive AMC Premiere

Fans can watch the new season starting on Wednesday, December 30. The premiere time is set for 9 p.m. ET. Viewers must subscribe to AMC or use AMC+ to access the content. The series is available exclusively through these platforms.

This release continues the expansion of Anne Rice's literary works on screen. The Immortal Universe continues to grow with each new adaptation. The Mayfair Witches franchise remains a key part of this effort. The move to Salem adds a new layer of supernatural mystery to the story.

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The trailer suggests high stakes for the Mayfair family. The warning about sacrificing lives indicates a dangerous plot. The characters face threats from both external enemies and internal struggles. The supernatural elements are expected to intensify in this new season.

The production team has built anticipation for this return. The new title signals a fresh start for the characters. The setting of Salem adds historical and mystical weight to the narrative. Fans are eager to see how Rowan Mayfair navigates these new challenges.

The exclusivity of the premiere on AMC and AMC+ ensures a dedicated audience. The show has cultivated a strong fanbase since its debut in 2022. This third season aims to maintain that momentum. The combination of familiar characters and a new setting creates intrigue.

The announcement of the premiere date allows viewers to prepare. The specific time of 9 p.m. ET is critical for live viewing. The availability on AMC+ provides flexibility for streaming audiences. The series continues to be a major event in television horror and drama.