Anne-Marie McPartlin's Glamorous Makeover and Affectionate Display at Soccer Aid Charity Event

Anne-Marie McPartlin debuted a stunning new blonde bob and a daring lace gown at the Soccer Aid for Unicef event, where she and husband Ant McPartlin shared loving moments. The charity raised over £14.6 million, while Ant recalled being called 'icky' by Dec for discussing his kissing habits.

Anne-Marie McPartlin, wife of Ant McPartlin, made a striking appearance at the Soccer Aid for Unicef charity event, debuting a glamorous new blonde bob and a daring plunging lace gown with satin panels.

The 48-year-old mother-of-three accessorized with red heels and a clutch bag, subtly revealing a hint of her bra beneath the elegant yet bold dress. Ant McPartlin, 50, was by her side, and the couple appeared very affectionate, with Ant keeping his hands on his wife throughout the event. The charity match was a huge success, raising an impressive £14,619,005 for Unicef by full-time on Monday.

Anne-Marie, who shares two teenage daughters, Daisy and Poppy, with her ex-husband Scott Corbett, welcomed her first child with Ant, a son named Wilder, in May 2024. The couple married in August 2021 at St Michael's Church in Heckfield, Hampshire. Their public display of affection at the event followed a lighthearted moment earlier in the year when Ant's longtime presenting partner Dec Donnelly branded him 'icky' for sharing intimate details about his relationship on their podcast.

During an episode of 'Hanging Out' in March, Ant passionately discussed his love of kissing, emphasizing how it 'gets better as you get older.

' Dec reacted with visible discomfort, scrunching his face and urging Ant to 'keep it for the bedroom' or 'the kitchen,' calling the oversharing 'a bit icky. ' The playful banter highlighted the duo's enduring friendship and Ant's unapologetic romanticism. At the Soccer Aid event, the couple also posed on the green carpet alongside friends such as Jonathan Wilkes and his wife Nikki.

The night celebrated not only their personal happiness but also the collective effort to support children's welfare through Unicef. Anne-Marie's new look and the couple's evident devotion captured media attention, while the fundraising total underscored the power of celebrity-driven charity initiatives. The event featured a star-studded lineup of footballers and celebrities, all contributing to the cause.

Ant and Anne-Marie's relationship, once a tabloid fixture due to Ant's previous marriage, has evolved into a stable family unit, marked by the birth of Wilder and their commitment to each other. The Soccer Aid appearance served as both a fashion moment and a reminder of their engagement with philanthropic work. Dec's 'icky' comment, though made in jest, sparked discussions about boundaries in public conversations, particularly among close friends on podcasts.

Ant's earnest praise for kissing contrasted with Dec's teasing, creating a memorable snippet of their dynamic. Overall, the evening blended glamour, charity, and personal storytelling, reinforcing the McPartlins' place in the public eye as a couple balancing fame, family, and social responsibility





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anne-Marie Mcpartlin Ant Mcpartlin Soccer Aid Unicef Charity Makeover Blonde Bob Plunging Gown Dec Donnelly Icky Podcast Kissing Wilder Fundraising

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Christian Pulisic Is Not the USMNT’s World Cup CaptainTim Ream will captain the USMNT, but what does a soccer captain actually do?

Read more »

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep Return for a Timely Devil Wears Prada SequelAnne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt reprise their roles in a sequel that updates the fashion‑magazine world for a new era. The cast discusses the long‑awaited follow‑up, the relief at its warm reception, and how the story evolved to reflect changes in journalism and publishing. Includes a cameo by Jenna Bush Hager.

Read more »

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor battle dinosaurs in new 'The End of Oak Street' trailerAnne Hathaway is extremely busy.

Read more »

Dinosaurs Destroy Anne Hathaway's Life in Bonkers New Sci-Fi Action Movie TrailerEwan McGregor and Anne Hathaway are suburbanites thrown into a prehistoric nightmare in the trailer for The End of Oak Street. Watch it now.

Read more »