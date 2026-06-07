Anne-Marie Corbett's Stunning Transformation and the Pain It Brings to Ant McPartlin's Ex-Wife

Anne-Marie Corbett, once a humble personal assistant, has undergone a remarkable transformation since marrying TV host Ant McPartlin, sparking gossip and heartache for his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Anne-Marie Corbett , the wife of TV host Ant McPartlin, has undergone a dramatic transformation since the couple began dating. Once a humble personal assistant to Ant and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong , Anne-Marie is now a glamorous figure who turns heads at red carpet events.

Her journey from a regular school-run mum to a celebrity spouse has been the subject of much gossip among parents at her daughters' school. Friends and acquaintances have noted the swift change in her appearance, from her hair color to her wardrobe, which now includes designer pieces like the black Rabanne dress she wore to the SoccerAid afterparty.

The 49-year-old looked stunning with a sleek bob and red heels, showcasing a slimmer figure just two years after giving birth to son Wilder. This transformation has not gone unnoticed by Ant's ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong, who has found it difficult to watch their new life unfold so publicly. Lisa and Ant were together for 23 years, and during their marriage, Lisa was kind to Anne-Marie, buying gifts for her children and taking her on holiday.

The betrayal felt by Lisa was compounded by the fact that Anne-Marie had been their employee. After the divorce, Lisa reportedly received a substantial settlement, but the pain of seeing Ant move on with Anne-Marie has been exacerbated by their high-profile appearances. Friends of Lisa say she finds it incredibly hard to see the couple constantly in the headlines, especially as she has struggled to find lasting love since the split. Ant and Anne-Marie's relationship has been a whirlwind.

They married in a lavish ceremony in Hampshire, attended by celebrities like Holly Willoughby and David Walliams. The arrival of their son Wilder two years ago fulfilled Ant's dream of fatherhood. The couple now lives in a £10 million mansion in Cobham, Surrey, moving from their previous home in Wimbledon after neighbor disputes. Ant's life has changed dramatically from the years he spent with Lisa, who supported him through his struggles with alcohol.

While Anne-Marie enjoys her new life, the constant media attention serves as a painful reminder for Lisa of the happiness she lost. The situation highlights the complexities of moving on from a long-term relationship, especially when the new partner was once a trusted insider





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Ant Mcpartlin Anne-Marie Corbett Lisa Armstrong Relationship Transformation

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