Anne Hathaway gives birth to her third child, a daughter, at age 44. The actress was spotted in NYC with her newborn, ending a year of intense film promotions while pregnant.

Acclaimed actress Anne Hathaway has officially welcomed her third child, a baby girl, bringing a personal milestone to a year defined by professional intensity. The forty-four-year-old Hollywood star was recently seen in New York City holding her newborn daughter, confirming the arrival of her latest family addition after months of secrecy. This birth marks the end of a demanding period where Hathaway balanced a rigorous promotional tour for five major film releases while expecting her child.

Public Confirmation in Manhattan Streets

On Tuesday, Anne Hathaway was photographed walking through the streets of New York City with her infant daughter securely strapped to her chest. She utilized a premium carrier from the brand Artipoppe, which retails for six hundred fifty US dollars or four hundred ninety-four British pounds, to keep the baby close during their stroll. While interacting with a friend, Hathaway wore a grey woolen long coat, white wide-leg trousers, a brown cap, and black sunglasses, accessories chosen partly to maintain her famously private demeanor. This sighting serves as the first public confirmation of the birth, as the actress has not yet issued an official public statement regarding the event.

Also read Anne Hathaway Welcomes Third Child, a Baby Girl, in New York City

Costume Designer Social Media Reveal

The news of the new arrival was initially hinted at by costume designer Molly Rogers, who is responsible for dressing Hathaway in the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. Rogers took to social media to announce the happy occasion, writing that congratulations are in order for the proud mother and her new family member. The designer explicitly identified the newborn as a baby girl, providing the first concrete details about the child's gender and the timing of the birth. This indirect confirmation aligned with the speculation surrounding Hathaway's pregnancy, which the actress publicly announced in June of last year.

Prioritizing Family Privacy and Past Reveals

Hathaway has consistently maintained a strict boundary between her professional career and her personal family life, a stance she emphasized in interviews throughout 2023. In a conversation with WSJ Magazine, she explained that becoming a mother changed her perspective, making her desire to be completely true to her word. She stated that she did not feel fully landed or present in her life until she became a mom, which drove her to eliminate personal nonsense and strive for integrity on every level. Furthermore, in an interview with PORTER magazine in November, she articulated why keeping her family life private is essential for her health and the well-being of her children.

Advertisement

Support System and Family Structure

The actress shares her life with husband Adam Shulman, an actor and producer whom she married in 2012, four years after they initially met. Together, they are the parents of two sons, Jonathan, who is ten years old, and Jack, who is six. The couple previously expressed deep gratitude for their path to parenthood, noting that they understand not everyone is fortunate enough to conceive when they desire. They approached their journey with realistic expectations, acknowledging the statistical challenges of pregnancy in their forties while celebrating the successful outcome of their current family.

Professional Peak During Pregnancy

Before the birth, Hathaway endured what she described as one of the busiest years of her career, managing back-to-back movie releases while expecting. Her professional portfolio includes five films released this year: The Devil Wears Prada sequel, Mother Mary, Verity, The End of Oak Street, and The Odyssey. Despite the physical demands of pregnancy and a whirlwind promotional schedule, she remained active in the public eye, using social media to announce her pregnancy in June with a video featuring the song Baby, I'm Yours by Barbara Lewis. Her dedication to her craft while expecting highlights her ability to manage high-pressure professional commitments alongside significant personal milestones.

Reflections on Fertility and Hope

In previous discussions about fertility and pregnancy later in life, Hathaway has been candid about the emotional and statistical realities. She once noted that while hope always exists, it can feel like only one to two percent when reaching a certain age. The couple decided to proceed with their family planning based on a very healthy, realistic, and low-expectation mindset. Her openness about these challenges resonates with many facing similar biological timelines, especially as she now successfully navigates motherhood with her third child. The actress continues to balance her artistic contributions with her role as a mother, ensuring that her family remains centered and protected from public scrutiny.