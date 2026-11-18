Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman have welcomed their third child, a baby girl, marking a joyful milestone for the couple in New York City.

Actress Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman have officially welcomed their third child, a baby girl, into their growing family. The news was shared on Tuesday, November 17, when actress and singer Katy Perry posted a photo of a teddy bear wearing a patchwork jumper and a bucket hat to her Instagram Stories, captioning the post with congratulations for the proud new parents.

Confirmation of Birth Gender in New York

While Hathaway had previously kept the sex of the unborn child a secret during public appearances, the identity of the newborn was confirmed shortly after the birth. Photos obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, November 17, showed the forty-four-year-old actress out in New York City with the newborn strapped into a brown carrier on her chest, confirming the arrival of a daughter.

Also read Anne Hathaway Spotted With Newborn in New York City

Previous Predictions and Host Anthony Anderson

The gender of the third child was a topic of speculation during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, August 10. Guest host Anthony Anderson, who was filling in for the regular host, confidently predicted that Hathaway and Shulman were expecting another boy. Anderson described himself as a baby whisperer, though he admitted his confidence waned significantly due to age.

Speaking about the challenges of conceiving in her forties, the Oscar winner explained that she and her husband approached the process with very low expectations. She noted that by that stage in life, the hope for pregnancy often felt like a mere one to two percent chance. Despite these realistic odds, the couple was prepared to see where life took them.

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Emotional Journey and Public Sharing of Pregnancy

Hathaway has been open about the difficulties she faced during her journey to parenthood, particularly regarding her second child. In 2024, she revealed that she had to give birth onstage while performing in a play. The physical demands were too intense to hide, forcing her to share the news publicly while pretending everything was fine during performances.

Following that experience, Hathaway expressed a desire to keep things real during her pregnancy with baby number three. She emphasized the importance of being honest about the struggles of infertility and the emotional toll it takes on couples. Her candor highlights the often-hidden challenges behind public figures' personal lives.

Support for Others Facing Infertility Struggles

The actress has used her platform to offer support to others navigating similar hardships. She acknowledged that not everyone gets the chance to experience pregnancy, especially when they want it. Hathaway stated that the family does not take their blessing for granted, recognizing the privilege of their success.

She also addressed the complex emotions surrounding the topic of infertility, encouraging empathy and understanding. Hathaway told her sisters and those close to her that they do not always need to be graceful in their reactions. She emphasized the pain of wanting something so much while wondering if one is doing something wrong, validating the feelings of those who struggle.

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Family Expansion and Public Life

The birth of their third child means that Hathaway and Shulman are now officially outnumbered by their children. The couple has navigated their growing family with a mix of privacy and selective public sharing. Their decision to announce the birth through a friend's social media post reflects their desire to share the joy while maintaining some level of discretion.

The arrival of the baby girl marks a significant milestone for the couple, who have faced both triumphs and challenges in their path to parenthood. As they settle into life with three children, the family continues to be a subject of interest and admiration for fans and colleagues alike. The news brings widespread congratulations to the couple as they begin this new chapter together.