Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman have welcomed a third child, a baby girl. Costume designer Molly Rogers revealed the news via social media, adding to the excitement surrounding the actress's latest family addition.

Actress Anne Hathaway has expanded her family with the arrival of a third child, a baby girl. The intimate detail was shared by her close friend and colleague, costume designer Molly Rogers. Rogers posted a message on her Instagram Story on Tuesday to congratulate the actress. The post confirmed the birth of a daughter to Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman.

Rogers Shares Personal Detail on Social Media

Molly Rogers utilized her personal social media platform to announce the happy occasion. Her Instagram Story featured a photograph of a brown teddy bear. The stuffed toy was dressed in a hat and a colorful outfit. This visual detail was interpreted by observers as a subtle clue regarding the gender of the newborn. Rogers wrote a direct message praising Hathaway as a proud mama. The note also celebrated the new addition to the Hathaway-Shulman family.

Also read Anne Hathaway Welcomes Third Child With Husband Adam Shulman

Family Updates and Previous Children

The couple, Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman, have not yet released an official public statement. They have kept the exact birth date and the baby's name private. This follows the pattern of privacy they maintained during previous births. Hathaway and Shulman are already parents to two sons. Their first son, Jonathan, was born in 2016. Their second son, Jack, arrived in 2019. The arrival of the third child marks a significant milestone in their family life.

Recent Public Appearances in New York City

Reports indicate that Hathaway was recently seen in New York City holding her newborn. These sightings provided early clues to fans about the impending arrival. The actress has continued to balance her growing family with her demanding career. She remains one of the most prominent figures in Hollywood. Her presence in public events has been consistent despite her family commitments.

Advertisement

Professional Projects and Career Context

Hathaway continues to work on high-profile film projects. She is set to appear in the upcoming sequel, "Artificial." The film features a star-studded cast and is generating significant anticipation. Additionally, news reports have linked her to other upcoming roles. These include potential projects involving other major studio productions. Her filmography continues to grow alongside her personal life.

Industry Reaction and Future Outlook

The entertainment community has reacted positively to the news. Colleagues and friends have joined Rogers in celebrating the new birth. The announcement highlights the enduring popularity of the actress. Fans have expressed their joy through various social media channels. The news has dominated entertainment conversations recently. This development adds another layer to Hathaway's public persona. Her career and family life remain closely watched by the media.