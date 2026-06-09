Anne Hathaway Teases Princess Diaries 3 and Confirms Multiple Upcoming Projects

Anne Hathaway has given fans plenty to look forward to in the coming months and years, but one role in particular has been on fans' minds for years: Mia Thermopolis. The beloved original Princess Diaries movie has been a comfort watch for many fans growing up and is considered a cult classic. In a recent interview, Hathaway reaffirmed that they are constantly working on the threequel, but cautioned that a third film is not greenlit or confirmed yet.

Anne Hathaway has given us some of the most iconic characters of recent decades, from Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises and Dr. Amelia Brand in Interstellar to, of course, Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada.

Fans will get to see plenty of Hathaway on the big screen this year, starting with her return as Andy in The Devil Wears Prada 2 last month, and the debut of David Lowery's psychological thriller Mother Mary in April. The actress is also keeping busy with several other high-profile projects. This summer, Hathaway stars as Penelope alongside Matt Damon in the titular role and Tom Holland as her son Telemachus, in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

She is also the co-lead of David Robert Mitchell's The End of Oak Street, alongside Ewan McGregor, where she's set to face off against dinosaurs in the twisty sci-fi mystery. With so many major projects on the horizon, Hathaway fans have plenty to look forward to.

However, there's one role in particular that audiences have been hoping she'll revisit for years: Mia Thermopolis. And with each new promising update, the wait for Princess Diaries 3 seems even shorter. Fans were overjoyed when a third movie in the Princess Diaries franchise was announced. The beloved original movie has been a comfort watch for many fans growing up and is considered a cult classic owing to its popularity and impact on pop culture.

In a recent interview, Hathaway reaffirmed that they are constantly working on the threequel. She further explained that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is the reason why the project has been delayed, because it cropped up unexpectedly and took over the space. So, while filming the sequel, it became impossible to focus on both at the same time. With The Devil Wears Prada 2 behind the actress, it seems likely that her next big project will be this long-awaited threequel.

The Princess Diaries follows Mia, a clumsy, shy, American teen, who discovers that she's the princess of a small European state. Over the course of two movies, we see her transform into a princess as she navigates love, life, and high school. Seeing Mia as an adult is on the bucket list of many millennial fans.

Hathaway confirmed that the intention is to make Princess Diaries hopefully next, though she did caution that a third film is not greenlit or confirmed yet. While a script hasn't been finalized, Hathaway is bringing the wisdom of working on Devil Wears Prada 2 to Princess Diaries. If I learned anything from it's that expectations are very, very high, and if you're going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park





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Anne Hathaway Princess Diaries 3 The Devil Wears Prada 2 Mother Mary The Odyssey The End Of Oak Street

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