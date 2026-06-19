Anne Hathaway Secretly Carried Third Pregnancy Through Global "Devil Wears Prada 2" Press Tour

Actress Anne Hathaway successfully hid her third pregnancy throughout the entire worldwide press tour for "Devil Wears Prada 2" using strategic fashion choices, from Mexico City to the Met Gala, before announcing the news on Instagram.

Anne Hathaway managed to conceal her third pregnancy throughout the entire global press tour for " Devil Wears Prada 2 ," which spanned from late March through May.

The actress began the promotional circuit in Mexico City at the end of March, choosing an elegant ankle-length black Schiaparelli skirt and matching blazer that successfully masked her growing baby bump. Over the subsequent months, as the tour moved from city to city-including stops in Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, and New York-Hathaway consistently opted for strategic fashion choices that prioritized discretion.

Her wardrobe was a masterclass in camouflage, featuring loose-fitting silhouettes, oversized blazers, and gowns with voluminous skirts, intricate patterns, fringing, or detailed fabric. Designers like Valentino Haute Couture, Stella McCartney, Balenciaga, Susan Fang, and Louis Vuitton provided pieces that artfully hid her changing figure, from a spring 2026 ruffled gown and a baggy minidress with thigh-high boots to a crimson leather dress and sweeping column skirts.

Even at high-profile events like the 2026 Met Gala and the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 show in May, she selected hand-painted ball gowns and baggy ensembles with puffy sleeves that maintained the illusion. Colleagues and observers were reportedly amazed by her commitment; an industry insider was quoted as saying, "She did her entire 'Devil Wears Prada 2' tour around the world quietly pregnant. Her work ethic is unbelievable. She's a superhero.

" Hathaway finally shared her news publicly on a Friday via an Instagram video. The clip, set to a sentimental backdrop, showed the "Interstellar" actress walking into frame in a flowy white dress. She briefly glances at the camera before lowering her hands from her stomach to reveal her baby bump, captioning the post with the words "x Baby, I'm yours x.

" On the same day, paparazzi photos captured her embracing her pregnancy while vacationing in St. Tropez. Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, whom she married in 2012, are already parents to two sons: Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, born in 2019.

This new addition arrives amidst a particularly prolific period in her career, following the releases of "Mother Mary" and "Devil Wears Prada 2," and preceding her upcoming role in "The Odyssey," scheduled to hit theaters on July 17, along with other projects like "The End of Oak Street" and "Verity.

" In a recent interview at the Met Gala, when asked about her demanding schedule, Hathaway reflected, "I mean, who's luckier than us? My thing about it is, when you get a little bit tired, I'm like, 'Do you like the reason that you're tired?

'" This statement underscores her philosophy of finding profound meaning and joy in her work, a mindset that clearly carried her through a physically demanding press cycle while pregnant. Her ability to balance a high-stakes promotional tour with such a significant personal milestone, all while maintaining a flawless public appearance, has drawn widespread admiration and highlighted her remarkable professionalism.





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