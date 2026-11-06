Anne Hathaway Sci-Fi Thriller The End of Oak Street Lands on HBO Max

The End of Oak Street, starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, debuts on HBO Max on November 13 following a successful box office run and streaming surge on Prime Video.

Ann Hathaway continues her impressive cinematic momentum with the arrival of The End of Oak Street on HBO Max. The sci-fi thriller officially joins the streaming service on November 13. This release follows a period of high visibility for the actress, who has maintained a steady presence across major film and television platforms throughout 2025 and early 2026.

Streaming Arrival and Box Office Context

The End of Oak Street marks a significant milestone in the film's distribution journey. David Robert Mitchell wrote and directed the project, which serves as a replacement for the Jurassic Park franchise in terms of genre impact. The movie generated substantial viral attention prior to its release due to controversial artificial intelligence marketing tactics. These tactics alienated some potential viewers, yet the film still managed to achieve solid theatrical numbers. It grossed $121 million at the box office against an $85 million production budget. Studios typically desire higher returns for this investment level, but the figure demonstrates considerable commercial resilience despite the negative publicity.

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Cast Performance and Directorial Vision

Anne Hathaway reunites with her Star Wars veteran co-star Ewan McGregor for this intense survival narrative. The pair leads a cast that navigates a complex sci-fi world in this wild ride of a movie. Mitchell brings his distinctive stylistic approach to the genre, creating an atmosphere of suspense and uncertainty. The film explores themes of survival and loyalty through its intense narrative structure. Viewers are drawn into a story where characters must make difficult moral choices to stay alive. The chemistry between Hathaway and McGregor anchors the emotional core of the film.

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Market Performance and Platform Strategy

Following its theatrical run, The End of Oak Street found new success in the home entertainment market. The title performed exceptionally well on Video on Demand platforms over the last few weeks. It surged into the top 10 rankings on Prime Video, indicating strong consumer interest in the title. This digital performance likely influenced HBO Max's decision to acquire and promote the film. The studio sees an opportunity to capitalize on the existing audience engagement. Moving the film to HBO Max allows it to reach a broader subscriber base.

Future Streaming Schedule and Viewer Access

HBO Max announced the official addition of the film to its library this afternoon. Subscribers will be able to stream The End of Oak Street starting on November 13. This date marks the end of its exclusive window on other platforms. The release strategy ensures maximum visibility for the film. Fans who missed the theatrical run or experienced the controversial marketing campaign can now view the movie. The film stands as a notable entry in the sci-fi survival genre. Its journey from box office to streaming highlights the evolving landscape of film distribution.