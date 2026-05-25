Anne Hathaway Reveals She Was Legally Blind for a Decade Due to Cataract

Anne Hathaway has revealed she quietly lived with a scary health condition for ten years. The actress claimed she was legally blind for a decade due to an early-onset cataract. She discussed her condition on the New York Times show Popcast in April.

Anne Hathaway has revealed she quietly lived with a scary health condition for ten years. The actress, who recently addressed facelift speculation, claimed she was legally blind for a decade due to an early-onset cataract.

A cataract is described as 'a clouding of the lens of the eye' by Mayo Clinic, and can be corrected with surgery. It can cause slightly blurry vision, faded colors and sensitivity to glare.

'It impacted my vision so much that I was basically legally blind out of my left eye and I wound up getting surgery,' the 43-year-old divulged on the New York Times show Popcast in April. 'I didn't realize how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum,' she recalled to hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli.

Fans who got wind of the story took to X last week to express their shock, with one person writing, 'Anne Hathaway just casually revealing she was legally blind out of her left eye for ten years on a random podcast with 87,000 subscribers. Girl, hello??

' Anne Hathaway recently revealed she quietly lived with a scary health condition for ten years. The 43-year-old actress claimed she was legally blind for a decade due to an early-onset cataract. Someone else pointed out, 'The fact that she powered through ten years of major movies with that and never once complained or used it for press...actual legend behavior.

' And another echoed, 'Oh my god?? The amount of movies she did during those ten years and she never mentioned it.

' Anne Hathaway emphasized, 'I appreciate vision because I literally feel like every day I wake up and I get to see the way that I do, it's a miracle. ' The silver screen siren acknowledged that 'two generations back' her vision-saving surgery 'wouldn't have been an option for someone like me. ' She stopped by Popcast during a press day as she promoted her latest film, Mother Mary, in which she plays the movie's titular pop star.

According to an IMDb logline, the film sees Mary 'reunite with her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm, on the eve of her comeback performance.

' Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber, Atheena Frizzell, Jessica Brown Findlay, FKA Twigs and Alba Baptista also star. Hathaway told Stephen Colbert that Taylor Swift was an inspiration for the project, as director David Lowery is a big fan of the Grammy winner. Fans who got wind of the story took to X last week to express their utter shock.

Someone else pointed out 'the fact that she powered through 10 years of major movies' with the condition is 'legend behavior' Another person echoed, 'Oh my god?? The amount of movies she did during those 10 years...

' oh my god?? 😭😭 the amount of movies she did during those 10 years and she never mentioned it fnnsnsns https://t.co/M7vLDPF8or pic.twitter.com/M1kJg5mvBR — nana 𐦍 (@caramelfilm) May 21, 202





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Anne Hathaway Cataract Legally Blind Vision Surgery Popcast New York Times Taylor Swift David Lowery Mother Mary The Odyssey The End Of Oak Street Verity People Magazine

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