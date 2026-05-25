Anne Hathaway Reveals She Was Legally Blind for 10 Years Due to Early-Onset Cataract

Anne Hathaway has revealed she discreetly lived with a terrifying health condition for over a decade. Hathaway claimed she went blind from one eye for ten years because of an early-onset cataract. Hathaway recent addressed facelift speculation, further adding to surprise after sharing the news. Hathaway claims she was able to get the needed surgery and has good vision now.

Anne Hathaway has revealed she quietly lived with a scary health condition for ten years. The actress, who recently addressed facelift speculation, claimed she was legally blind for a decade due to an early-onset cataract .

A cataract is described as a clouding of the lens of the eye by Mayo Clinic, and can be corrected with surgery. It can cause slightly blurry vision, faded colors and sensitivity to glare. Hathaway, 43, divulged on the New York Times show Popcast in April. Hathaway has a total of five films hitting theaters this year.

Following Mother Mary's release on April 24, The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit theaters on May 1 and was met with enormous box office success. Hathaway will also appear in The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity. Last month, the actress was named the Most Beautiful Woman in the World by People magazine





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Anne Hathaway LEGAL BLINDNESS EARLY-ONSET CATARACT HANNAH HATHAWAY FILM MOTHER MARY FILM CATARACT SURGERY FLEG BLIND FOR 10 YEARS Withutherford JOSEPHHOW HO

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