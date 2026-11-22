Anne Hathaway is the favorite for Best Supporting Actress after her role in The Odyssey. The film has earned 1.8 billion dollars at the global box office. Her campaign gains momentum from another streaming hit.

Thirteen years after her last Oscar campaign, Anne Hathaway is emerging as the clear favorite to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She last took home the trophy in 2013 for her performance in Les Misérables, following a nomination for Rachel Getting Married in 2008. Industry observers now predict she will secure another win for her role as Penelope in Christopher Nolan's historical epic The Odyssey.

Box Office Dominance Drives Oscar Momentum

The primary driver of this nomination buzz is the massive commercial success of The Odyssey. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film has grossed an incredible 1.8 billion dollars at the global box office. This total makes it the highest-grossing film in Nolan's entire filmography and ranks it among the most successful non-franchise movies ever produced. The financial achievement has brought significant attention to the entire ensemble cast and their contributions.

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Hathaway shares the spotlight with a roster of high-profile actors including Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Matt Damon, and Robert Pattinson. Pattinson, recently introduced as the new James Bond, plays a key role in the film alongside Hathaway. Her direct competitor for the Best Supporting Actress prize is Samantha Morton, whose performance has also drawn critical acclaim from industry voters and critics alike.

Streaming Success Bolsters Candidate Visibility

While The Odyssey dominates theaters, another project is amplifying Hathaway's visibility in the streaming era. Her 2026 sci-fi thriller The End of Oak Street is currently the most-watched movie on HBO Max worldwide. It is outperforming major titles such as Matilda, The Legend of Tarzan, and the Colleen Hoover adaptation Reminders of Him. This dual presence across theatrical and streaming platforms creates a powerful narrative for her candidacy.

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The End of Oak Street tells the story of a quiet suburban home and its inhabitants being displaced into prehistoric danger. The film features Hathaway alongside Star Wars alum Ewan McGregor. It earned 120 million dollars against a reported production budget of 85 million dollars. Critics have responded positively to the film, further strengthening Hathaway's profile as a versatile and bankable talent.

Historical Context of the Academy Awards Campaign

Understanding the stakes requires looking at Hathaway's previous Oscar journey. Her first nomination came in the Best Actress category for the 2008 film Rachel Getting Married. She won Best Supporting Actress five years later for Les Misérables in 2013. The long gap between her last win and the current race has made her current favorited status particularly notable in the entertainment press.

Academy Award campaigns rely heavily on sustained visibility and critical resonance. Hathaway's ability to maintain relevance across two major releases in the same year provides a unique advantage. The combination of a historic box office record and a streaming hit demonstrates a breadth of appeal that resonates with voters from all demographics within the Academy.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Expectations

The race for Best Supporting Actress remains highly competitive despite Hathaway's leading position. Samantha Morton is widely considered her most likely challenger. Both performances have been praised for their depth and emotional impact. However, the sheer scale of The Odyssey's success gives Hathaway's role a cultural weight that is difficult to ignore.

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Industry experts note that box office performance does not always dictate Oscar outcomes, but it does influence voter awareness. With 1.8 billion dollars in ticket sales, The Odyssey has reached audiences that rarely engage with award-season cinema. This broad exposure likely translates into broader name recognition for Hathaway among Academy members who may not have seen smaller indie films. Her upcoming awards season appearances will be critical in solidifying her lead before the final ballots are cast.