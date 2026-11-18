Congratulations to Anne Hathaway and Adam Schulman, who have reportedly welcomed their third child together.

Congratulations are in order for Anne Hathaway! The actor has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman, making them a family of five.has since independently confirmed the happy news.

The baby’s name, sex, and exact birth date have not yet been shared. Hathaway and Shulman, who married in 2012, are already parents to two boys: Jonathan, 10, and Jack, who was born in November 2019. The couple have largely kept their children out of the public eye.in June, with a sweet Instagram video soundtracked by Barbara Lewis’s “Baby I’m Yours.

Also read Anne Hathaway Announces Fourth Pregnancy in June 2026

” Wearing a flowing white linen two-piece by Nothing Fits But and gold-embellished Cult Gaia sandals, Hathaway walked into the frame, revealed her growing bump, beamed at the camera, and ran playfully out of sight.

“x Baby, I’m yours x,” she captioned the post. During an appearance onpress tour, as well as more playful, bump-baring separates, and an ethereal lilac Alexander McQueen dress during New York Fashion Week. She rounded out her run of red carpets at theIndeed, if anyone has earned a little downtime, it’s Anne Hathaway. The actor has had an extraordinarily busy 2026, with five films released this year alone:.

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Between reprising her beloved role as Andy Sachs, playing Penelope in Christopher Nolan’s Greek epic, and diving deep into Colleen Hoover’s much hyped psychological thriller, Hathaway has scarcely stopped the promo tour. , Hathaway shared that her favorite moment of the entire year had been discovering she was pregnant, and the forthcoming opportunity to take a pause.

“I’m really excited to meet my baby, and to be in that little bubble in time,” she said.