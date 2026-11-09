Anne Hathaway Film 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Sees Sharp Box Office Decline on PVOD

Anne Hathaway's psychological thriller faces steep theater count drops after moving to PVOD, struggling to match the success of previous Colleen Hoover adaptations.

October marked a significant shift in theatrical distribution strategies as two literary adaptations navigated the transition from cinemas to digital platforms. While Netflix recently premiered its acclaimed East of Eden limited series, two major motion pictures based on best-selling novels secured theatrical runs before becoming available for digital rental and purchase. This move to the Premium Video on Demand ( PVOD) market has triggered a noticeable reduction in their theatrical screen counts across major markets.

Digital Transition Drives Theater Decline

The psychological thriller starring Anne Hathaway, titled The Last Thing He Told Me, debuted digitally this past week following a modest theatrical performance. In contrast, a different Colleen Hoover adaptation has been accessible to consumers for approximately two weeks. Both titles experienced a sharp decline in theater counts as exhibitors reallocated screens for new releases or extended runs of other successful films. This pattern highlights the increasing speed at which films move from wide release to digital availability.

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Hathaway's Performance vs. Industry Expectations

The Last Thing He Told Me achieved solid, albeit unspectacular, business during its initial theatrical window. Industry projections anticipated that the film would perform in line with previous adaptations targeting the same demographic, specifically comparing it to It Ends with Us, Gone Girl, and The Housemaid. It Ends with Us generated $350 million at the worldwide box office, while Gone Girl earned $370 million. The Housemaid achieved the highest total among its peers, generating $400 million globally. The new adaptation did not benefit from the same level of controversy or critical enthusiasm that often drives engagement in the thriller genre.

A Busy Year for Anne Hathaway

This release marks the final film appearance of a highly active year for Anne Hathaway. The actress previously starred in major blockbusters including The Odyssey and The Devil Wears Prada 2. These two films combined to gross more than $2.5 billion in global box office revenue. Despite this success, Hathaway also appeared in Mother Mary, which was classified as a box-office misfire, and The End of Oak Street, which underperformed relative to expectations. The mixed results of her recent slate underscore the volatility of audience interest in star-driven vehicles.

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Market Shifts and Audience Behavior

The rapid transition to PVOD reflects broader changes in consumer viewing habits and studio distribution models. Theatrical windows continue to shrink as distributors prioritize digital revenue streams for mid-tier titles that do not achieve blockbuster status. For Anne Hathaway and the producers of The Last Thing He Told Me, the digital release offers a new opportunity to recoup costs through rentals and purchases. However, the sharp decline in theater counts suggests that the film's initial momentum was insufficient to sustain a prolonged theatrical run.

Comparative Analysis of Literary Adaptations

The performance of The Last Thing He Told Me contrasts with the more robust results of other literary adaptations in the same period. While Netflix's East of Eden series garnered critical acclaim, the theatrical releases struggled to maintain audience attention beyond their opening weeks. The success of It Ends with Us, Gone Girl, and The Housemaid demonstrates that specific genres and marketing strategies can drive significant box office numbers. Without similar controversy or positive reviews, The Last Thing He Told Me relied heavily on its star power to attract viewers. The film's digital availability now extends its potential reach to a broader audience who prefer home viewing.

Future Implications for Distributors

The outcome of this release may influence future distribution decisions for similar titles. Studios might adopt shorter theatrical windows for films expected to perform moderately, focusing instead on maximizing PVOD revenue. For Anne Hathaway, the next step is to see how digital performance metrics translate into long-term value for the production. The film's journey from theaters to digital platforms illustrates the evolving landscape of film distribution, where speed and accessibility are becoming as important as traditional box office totals.