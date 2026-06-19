Anne Hathaway Announces Third Pregnancy While Sharing Deep Insights on Family and Harmony

Actress Anne Hathaway reveals she is expecting her third child, sharing her journey through pregnancy, the importance of family privacy, and her shift toward a life of harmony.

The world of entertainment is buzzing with joy as celebrated actress Anne Hathaway has officially announced that she is expecting her third child. The 43-year-old star, widely known for her iconic role in The Devil Wears Prada, shared the heartwarming news through a curated Instagram video on Friday.

In the clip, Hathaway appears radiating happiness, initially entering the frame dressed in a chic white linen co-ord set that artfully concealed her stomach. With a gentle movement, she revealed her blossoming baby bump, signaling a new chapter for her growing family. The announcement was set to the nostalgic sounds of the Barbara Lewis track titled Baby, I'm Yours, which also served as the caption for the post.

The video concluded with a beaming smile from the actress, capturing a moment of pure delight that quickly resonated with millions of followers worldwide. The announcement triggered a wave of support from her celebrity peers and fans alike. High-profile friends such as Gigi Hadid and Suki Waterhouse were quick to express their excitement in the comments section, with Hadid enthusiastically cheering for the new addition.

While the news felt sudden to some, fashion observers noted that Hathaway had been wearing several floaty and stomach-skimming ensembles in recent months. From a blue co-ord set spotted in New York in early June to a sophisticated grey dress worn at the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show in May, the actress had subtly hinted at her pregnancy through her wardrobe choices.

Anne and her husband, Adam Shulman, have been together since meeting at the Palm Springs Film Festival in 2008 and married in 2012 in the scenic landscape of Big Sur, California. Together, they are already parents to two sons, ten-year-old Jonathan and six-year-old Jack. Beyond the immediate joy of the pregnancy, Hathaway has been candid about the complexities of the journey toward motherhood.

In a previous conversation with WSJ Magazine, she challenged the common societal tendency to portray pregnancy and child-rearing as an exclusively positive experience. She described her own path as more complicated, suggesting that the reality of motherhood often involves struggles that are rarely discussed in the public eye. Despite these challenges, she credited motherhood with transforming her identity and providing her with a sense of stability.

She admitted that she did not feel fully present or grounded in her own life until she became a mother, noting that the experience pushed her to be more authentic and true to her word across all levels of her existence. Privacy has always been a cornerstone of Hathaway's approach to parenting.

In a detailed interview with PORTER, she explained that shielding her children from the relentless glare of the spotlight is a necessity for their mental health and overall development. She views her family as a supportive team where the needs of the children—specifically the need to define their own lives and identities independent of their mother's fame—take precedence.

For her, the separation between her professional persona and her private family life is not a contradiction but a way to ensure that her children can grow up with a sense of normalcy. This boundary allows her to be a devoted mother without the external pressures of celebrity culture infringing upon her sons' childhoods.

In addition to her family growth, Hathaway has recently focused on her internal well-being and mental health. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed a conscious decision to move away from living as a stressed person. She realized that projecting pressure and overwhelm onto those around her—whether friends, family, or colleagues—was unfair and counterproductive. Instead of chasing the elusive and often defeating concept of a perfect work-life balance, she has embraced the idea of harmony.

She believes that balance implies a rigid weight distribution that can lead to instability, whereas harmony allows for the natural interruptions and shifts that come with raising children. By shifting her mindset, she now feels excited by the demands of her life rather than overwhelmed. This personal growth comes at a high point in her career, coinciding with the success of the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada





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