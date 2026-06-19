Anne Hathaway Announces Pregnancy with Third Child in Heartfelt Social Media Reveal

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway shared the joy of expecting her third baby via Instagram, reflecting on her journey to motherhood and her philosophy on family and harmony.

In a move that has delighted fans and colleagues alike, the acclaimed actress Anne Hathaway has officially announced that she is expecting her third child.

The announcement came through a charming and intimate video shared on her Instagram account this past Friday, where the 43-year-old star gave her followers a glimpse of her growing baby bump. In the clip, Hathaway is seen walking into the frame wearing a stylish white linen co-ord ensemble that initially concealed her stomach.

With a joyful gesture, she moved her arms to reveal her pregnancy to the world, accompanied by the melodic sounds of the song Baby, I'm Yours by Barbara Lewis. The actress used the title of the song as her caption, adding a touch of classic romance to the revelation. The video concluded with a radiant smile from the star, signaling her immense happiness as she prepares to expand her family.

The news immediately triggered a wave of celebration across social media. High-profile friends and fellow celebrities were quick to offer their congratulations. Gigi Hadid expressed her excitement with an enthusiastic message, and Suki Waterhouse shared her happiness for the actress. Fans also flooded the comments section, praising Hathaway for her grace and her ability to navigate the various stages of womanhood and motherhood with such poise.

Looking back at recent public appearances, it becomes clear that Hathaway had been subtly hinting at her pregnancy through her fashion choices. In early June, she was spotted in New York wearing a flowy blue co-ord set, and in May, she attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show in a sophisticated grey dress that skimmed her midsection, both of which effectively masked her blossoming bump until the official announcement.

This third pregnancy is a culmination of a journey that Hathaway has described as being far more complex than the public often perceives. In a candid interview with WSJ Magazine back in March 2022, she spoke about the reality of becoming a parent, noting that while the narrative is often painted as purely positive, her own experience was much more complicated. Despite these challenges, the actress has consistently expressed a deep desire to welcome another child into her home.

She elaborated on how motherhood fundamentally shifted her perspective on life, stating that she did not feel fully present or grounded until she became a mother. For her, the experience was not just about the joy of parenting but about a profound internal transformation.

She felt a renewed need to be completely honest with herself and true to her word, which led her to discard internal inconsistencies and strive for a better version of herself for the sake of her children. A defining characteristic of Hathaway's approach to fame is her steadfast commitment to protecting her family's privacy.

In a 2023 conversation with PORTER, she explained that keeping her children out of the public eye is essential for her own mental health and, more importantly, for the well-being of her children. She believes that children need the freedom to define their own lives and identities without the pressure of celebrity associations. This protective instinct extends to her general philosophy on life and stress management.

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed a conscious decision to stop living as a stressed person. She recognized that projecting stress onto those around her—whether her children, friends, or colleagues—was unfair. Instead of chasing an elusive concept of balance, which she and her friends found defeating and exhausting, she has embraced the idea of harmony.

By seeking harmony rather than a perfect split between work and home, she feels more excited and less overwhelmed by the demands of her high-profile career and family obligations. Anne and her husband, Adam Shulman, have built a strong foundation over the last fourteen years. The couple first met at the Palm Springs Film Festival and eventually tied the knot in 2012 in the scenic landscape of Big Sur, California.

Together, they are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, who is ten, and Jack, who is six. As they prepare for the arrival of their third child, the couple continues to navigate the complexities of fame with a grounded approach. Professionally, Hathaway is enjoying a triumphant period, with the success of the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada adding to her storied career.

This blend of professional achievement and personal fulfillment paints a picture of a woman who has successfully integrated her ambitions with her values, creating a supportive environment for her growing family to thrive away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi





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