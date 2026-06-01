Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep Return for a Timely Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt reprise their roles in a sequel that updates the fashion‑magazine world for a new era. The cast discusses the long‑awaited follow‑up, the relief at its warm reception, and how the story evolved to reflect changes in journalism and publishing. Includes a cameo by Jenna Bush Hager.

Anne Hathaway reflects on the overwhelming reception to The Devil Wears Prada sequel, highlighting the cast's relief and joy that the film resonated with audiences as much as it did.

The sequel, featuring the return of Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt, was crafted as a lively, frothy night-out movie, capturing the spirit of the original while updating its world. The narrative picks up years after the 2006 classic, confronting shifts in journalism, publishing, and politics. Cast members including Streep and Blunt explained that a sequel only materialized when a compelling, timely idea emerged, after years of mutterings and rumblings.

The film also includes a cameo by Jenna Bush Hager, who recounted her spontaneous ten‑minute scene with Streep as a moment of wild, out‑of‑body bravery. Fans had long hoped for a sequel, but the cast was initially torn, wanting to ensure the story felt necessary and authentic. Ultimately, the sequel balances nostalgia with contemporary relevance, delivering a sweet, fun experience for both old fans and new viewers





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