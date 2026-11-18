The 'Devil Wears Prada' star was spotted walking in New York City with the new addition to the family.

shared photos that revealed the big news, and an itty bitty maroon and pink hat peaked out of the bundle that Hathaway was carrying. , Jonathan in 2016 and Jack in 2019.

Now the pair celebrate their third baby — the child’s birth date, gender and name have not been released — at the tail end of an epic year for the Oscar-winner. Hathaway’s had five movies hit theaters this year, including “Mother Mary,” “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “The Odyssey,” “The End of Oak Street” and “Verity.

Also read Anne Hathaway Spotted With Newborn in New York City

”In June, she surprised fans by sharing a reel to Instagram in which the star wore a two piece white ensemble, and her pregnant belly made its debut.

“x Baby, I’m yours x,”“It’s amazing,” she said. “I mean, we knew what we were doing, but . . . we were so shocked it went this way.

Advertisement

So we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater. ” In recent years, Hathaway has been candid about her path to motherhood, and how she struggled with fertility. In 2024, she told“The first time it didn’t work out for me,” she told the magazine.

“It’s really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong. ”Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group.

In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club. Commentary: ‘SNL’s’ ‘Sister’ skit said the quiet bit out loud: It’s not that men can’t; they just don’t want to