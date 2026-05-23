Anne Hathaway Addresses Facelift Speculation With Makeup Trick and Looks Back on 'Devil Wears Prada' Role

After baffling fans with her new look, Anne Hathaway addressed speculation that she's had a facelift, revealing a makeup trick her hairstylist uses to create extra lift. She also opened up on how she dealt with the rumors and looked back on her experience in the 'Devil Wears Prada' role.

Anne Hathaway has finally addressed speculation that she's had a facelift after baffling fans with her new look, posting an Instagram video showcasing a trick her hairstylist, Orlando Pita, uses to give her face a lift.

She posed for the July/August cover of ELLE Magazine, opening up on how she found the rumors 'distracting' and stating that having a facelift is a 'huge medical decision' but didn't rule out the idea of going under the knife in future. Elsewhere, she reprised her role as journalist Andy Sachs in the long-awaited sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 and reflected on how her life has changed since she first played the part in the original movie





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Anne Hathaway Facelift Speculation Makeup Trick Hairstylist Orlando Pita Red Carpet Movie Sequel 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Journalistic Role Life Changes Gratitude Portfolio Positive Person

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Anne Hathaway Reveals the One Plastic Surgery Procedure She’d Try‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star has faced relentless speculation over her ‘distracting’ appearance.

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