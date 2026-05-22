Anne Hathaway Addresses Facelift Speculation

Anne Hathaway has finally addressed facelift speculation after baffling fans with her new look. She posted an Instagram video showcasing a trick her hairstylist uses to give her face a lift. Now, in a new interview with ELLE Magazine, she opened up on how she found the rumours 'distracting' and stated that having a facelift is a 'huge medical decision' but didn't rule out the idea of going under the knife in future.

Anne Hathaway has finally addressed facelift speculation after baffling fans with her new look . The actress, 43, posted an Instagram video showcasing a trick her hairstylist, Orlando Pita, uses to give her face a lift in March.

In the clip, she demonstrated how Orlando would create two hidden braids near her temples as means of giving the eye area a little extra lift when creating her hairstyle. Soon after she posted the video, speculation that Anne had undergone a facelift began to circulate online. Now, in a new interview with ELLE Magazine, Anne opened up on how she found the rumours 'distracting'. Posing for the July/August cover issue, she said: 'I wouldn't say pointed.

But we're at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it's not. My preference would be to never comment on anything and to just live in the mystery and not draw attention to myself, but the speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there.

'And I'll probably always wonder, 'Should I have posted that or not? Should I have just kept going and done the thing that makes me happy and makes me feel more confident on the red carpet?

' 'But I felt like the conversation was becoming distracting. ' The Princess Diaries star also stated that having a facelift is a 'huge medical decision'.

However, she didn't rule out the idea of going under the knife in future. She said: 'By the way, these are huge medical decisions that people are presuming. I wanted to show that like, 'No, I didn't make a huge medical decision. It's just two braids.

' 'And by the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday. ' Elsewhere, Anne has reprised her role as journalist Andy Sachs in the long-awaited sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2. Elsewhere, Anne has reprised her role as journalist Andy Sachs in the long-awaited sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 The July/August issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 18 June.

She reflected on how her life has changed since she first played the part in the original movie 20 years ago. She said: 'You know how you'll have certain memories or times in your life that you wish you could revisit because you're like, 'God, I wish I could go back there and be the person that I am now and know what I know now.

' 'That's what it was like. 'I've always felt this enormous debt of gratitude to the movie and how I was protected, especially by David Frankel. 'So it was exciting to get to go back and say thank you, and show all the work that I've done on myself and just aim to be an absolute delight every day.

' Anne added: 'To have worked so hard in my life to have…sorry, I do get emotional thinking about it, to have become a more positive person, to have become a healthier person, to have become a safer person, I was really happy that I could share that with people who were so formative and responsible for so many of the beautiful things that I have in my life. ' The July/August issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 18 June. Read the full interview with Anne Hathaway at https://www.elle.com/uk/the-odyssey





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Anne Hathaway Facelift Speculation New Look Instagram Video Hairstylist Orlando Pita ELLE Magazine Huge Medical Decision The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Princess Diaries David Frankel ELLE UK The Odyssey

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