Anne Hathaway 2026 Box Office Hits And The Odyssey Success

Anne Hathaway dominates 2026 cinema with The Odyssey hitting 1.8 billion dollars, The Devil Wears Prada 2 earning 693 million, and streaming success for The End of Oak Street.

It is challenging to identify a more prolific Hollywood performer in 2026 than Anne Hathaway. She is currently expecting her third child with her husband Adam Shulman while simultaneously managing a demanding film schedule that includes a leading role alongside Tom Cruise in Day of Thunder 2. Her output this year has resulted in her being part of five major cinematic releases that have captured global attention.

The year began with a modest release for Hathaway in the A24 film Mother Mary. This project initially received limited theatrical attention but has since evolved into a significant hit on streaming platforms, proving her enduring appeal across different distribution models.

Also read Shop & save: Exclusive ABC Secret Savings deals for November 2026

Devil Wears Prada 2 Critical Success

One of the most anticipated performances of the year occurred when Hathaway reunited with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt for The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film was lauded by critics, including Collider journalist Taylor Gates, who described the movie as near-perfect in a glowing review. The production generated a global box office total of 693 million dollars, demonstrating strong audience interest in the sequel.

However, this financial achievement was soon overshadowed by Hathaway next project, which has become her highest-grossing film to date. She portrayed the character Penelope in The Odyssey, a historical epic directed by Christopher Nolan. The film has earned an impressive 1.8 billion dollars globally, marking a monumental success for the production and for Hathaway career.

Advertisement

The Odyssey Highest Grossing Film Record

In Christopher Nollan The Odyssey, Hathaway played Penelope, providing an emotional anchor to the narrative alongside Matt Damon, who portrayed King of Ithaca. Her performance was instrumental in stealing scenes and supporting the central drama. The massive 1.8 billion dollar haul solidified The Odyssey as a cultural phenomenon and Hathaway as a top-tier box office draw.

The sheer scale of The Odyssey success created a difficult context for Hathaway subsequent release, The End of Oak Street. Any film following such a monumental hit was expected to face intense comparison and scrutiny from audiences and critics alike. This pressure was evident as the film struggled to maintain the same level of immediate commercial impact.

The End of Oak Street Streaming Recovery

The End of Oak Street featured Hathaway alongside Star Wars alumnus Ewan McGregor in a thriller about a suburban couple transported into prehistoric danger. The film grossed 120 million dollars against a reported budget of 85 million dollars. While this figure was significantly lower than her previous hits, it still represents a profitable outcome for the studio.

Despite the theatrical underperformance relative to The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street has found a new life on digital platforms. Since moving to streaming, the film has stepped out of the shadow of its predecessor. At the time of this report, The End of Oak Street ranks as one of the most-watched movies on Amazon worldwide.