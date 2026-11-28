The Anne Frank Trust is under fire for charging private school students £450 daily for anti-bias workshops while offering them free to state school pupils. Critics cite hypocrisy in its anti-discrimination mission.

The Anne Frank Trust, a prominent charity dedicated to combating discrimination and antisemitism, is facing intense scrutiny after it was revealed that it charges private school students for educational workshops while offering the same programs completely free to state school pupils. This pricing structure has sparked a heated debate about equity, class privilege, and the operational consistency of anti-prejudice organizations in the United Kingdom.

Fee Structure Sparks Discrimination Debate

The core of the controversy lies in the specific cost disparity applied to different educational sectors. While pupils from state-funded schools can attend the trust's anti-bias workshops at no cost, children attending private or public schools are required to pay £450 for each day of workshops. This specific monetary figure has become a focal point for critics who argue that such a model inherently favors one socioeconomic group over another, directly contradicting the charity's foundational mission to challenge stereotypes and unconscious bias.

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Critics Highlight Hypocrisy in Mission

Tony Perry, a spokesperson for the Education not Taxation campaign group, has publicly condemned the trust's approach, labeling the strategy as astonishingly hypocritical. Perry emphasized that the organization has spent more than 30 years teaching children to challenge prejudice, yet it has now allegedly fallen into the very trap it claims to fight. He argued that charging private school children significantly more than their state-educated peers is a blatant form of discrimination that actively feeds into a national class war rather than healing societal divisions.

Charity Defends Funding Model Integrity

In response to the backlash, a spokesman for the Anne Frank Trust defended the pricing structure by stating that some independent schools have the financial capacity to contribute to the costs, which ultimately helps the organization reach even more young people. The spokesperson clarified that no school is ever turned away for financial reasons and that paying for the workshop is not a mandatory condition of participation, suggesting the model is designed to support sustainability rather than exclude students.

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Financial Background and Patronage Context

The debate occurs against the backdrop of the trust's substantial financial standing and high-profile associations. Established in 1991, the charity boasts Queen Camilla as its patron and honorary patrons including Dame Joanna Lumley and children's author Sir Michael Morpurgo. Last year, the trust raised more than £1.6million, including a staggering £680,000 from a star-studded annual lunch hosted by TV host Rob Rinder, demonstrating its significant fundraising capability even as it faces accusations of elitism.

Wider Impact on Educational Equity

Christine Cunniffe, head of the independent LVS School in Ascot, echoed the concerns raised by critics, noting that the decision raises serious questions about consistency with the trust's anti-discrimination principles. She urged the organization to be careful not to make assumptions about children or their families simply based on the type of school they attend. This incident mirrors similar controversies involving other cultural institutions, such as the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre, which have also faced criticism for charging higher fees to private school groups.