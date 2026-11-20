Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer attended Annabel's 2026 festive launch with Tiffany & Co, joining stars like Emilia Clarke and Cruz Beckham for the exclusive Mayfair event.

The prestigious Mayfair nightclub Annabels officially launched its 2026 Christmas facade during an exclusive launch party hosted jointly by Tatler magazine and luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co earlier this week. The event marked a significant moment in the London social calendar, drawing an elite crowd of high-profile celebrities, royalty-adjacent figures, and industry heavyweights to the iconic venue.

Spencer Sisters Set Trends In Oscar De La Renta

Princess Diana's twin nieces, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, were among the most prominent guests, both commanding attention in coordinated yet distinct outfits from designer Oscar de la Renta. The sisters showcased their individual styles while maintaining a cohesive aesthetic appropriate for the high-society gathering at the club.

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Lady Amelia Spencer chose a striking blue and gold dress, accessorizing with statement chain hoops from Tiffany & Co alongside a chunky bracelet and necklace. Known for her work as a fashion model and brand ambassador for luxury entities like Aspinal of London, she utilized her presence to highlight the jewelry brand's signature chain accessories.

Her sister, Lady Eliza Spencer, opted for a pastel strapless gown detailed with beadwork, which she paired with near-identical earrings to mirror Amelia's look. The 34-year-old socialite, who recently launched her rosé brand Lala V with fiancé Channing Millerd, slicked back her hair to ensure her jewelry remained the focal point of her ensemble.

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Hollywood Stars And Entertainment Highlights The Night

The guest list featured an impressive array of international celebrities, including Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, who arrived in a black strapless dress featuring a pleated skirt. Black Panther actress Letitia Wright also made an appearance, dressed in a sharp black satin suit and heels, adding to the star-studded atmosphere of the evening.

Legendary actress Dame Joan Collins, aged 93, attended the event accompanied by her husband Percy Gibson. Collins stunned in a gold and black jacket, completing her look with long black gloves and fishnet tights, demonstrating her enduring style influence in the London social scene.

Musical entertainment was provided by Cruz Beckham, who skipped the world premiere of his brother Romeo's debut film, Forty Love, to perform with his band The Breakers. Joined by his music producer girlfriend Jackie Apostel, Cruz delivered original material including an unreleased track, alongside classic covers such as Hey Jude and Driving Home For Christmas.

The Theatre Of Wonder Display Details

This year's festive installation, titled The Theatre Of Wonder, represents the most extravagant display in Annabels' 63-year history. The theme was developed in collaboration with Tiffany & Co, incorporating the brand's signature powdered blue curtains and bejewelled Christmas trees to create a magical winter atmosphere.

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A centerpiece of the facade is Tiffany & Co's iconic Bird On A Rock sculpture, which sits prominently outside the club's entrance above the main door. This marks a continuation of Annabels' tradition of partnering with luxury brands, having previously collaborated with Swarovski for similar festive installations.

Recent Activities Of The Spencer Sisters

The Spencer sisters have been increasingly visible in public life, recently supporting their first cousin Prince William at the Tusk Awards. At that earlier event, they wore matching gold Oscar de la Renta dresses, showcasing their growing influence in fashion and charitable circles.

Lady Eliza is currently preparing for a destination wedding with her fiancé, South African businessman Channing Millerd, following their engagement announcement in July 2025. Meanwhile, Lady Amelia continues to balance her modeling career with brand ambassadorship roles, solidifying her status as a key figure in the luxury fashion industry.