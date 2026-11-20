Annabel's Mayfair club reveals its lavish 2026 festive facade in partnership with Tiffany & Co. Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer join stars like Emilia Clarke and Cruz Beckham at the exclusive launch event.

Annabel's, the iconic Mayfair nightclub, has officially unveiled its annual festive display in a partnership with Tiffany & Co. The launch event, hosted by Tatler magazine, took place earlier this week to celebrate the club's 2026 Christmas theme. Socialites and celebrities gathered at the London venue to witness the new decoration and celebrate the holiday season.

The Theatre of Wonder Facade Details

The 2026 display, titled The Theatre of Wonder, marks the most extravagant decoration in the club's 63-year history. The design features heavy curtains in Tiffany & Co's signature powdered blue color alongside bejewelled Christmas trees. A standout element of the installation is the placement of Tiffany & Co's Bird on a Rock sculpture. This iconic piece sits directly above the club's entrance, serving as a beacon for the festive display. Previous iterations of the facade have included collaborations with brands such as Swarovski.

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Spencer Sisters Dress in Oscar de la Renta

Princess Diana's twin nieces, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, were prominent figures at the launch party. The sisters attended the event in coordinating pastel Oscar de la Renta dresses. Lady Amelia selected a blue and gold gown paired with statement chain hoops and a chunky bracelet from Tiffany & Co. Her sister, Lady Eliza, wore a pastel strapless and beaded gown. She complemented her look with near-identical earrings to match her sister's accessories. Both women styled their hair in a slicked-back manner to highlight the jewellery.

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Celebrity Guests and Performances

The guest list included a diverse range of public figures and entertainment stars. Dame Joan Collins attended the event with her husband Percy Gibson. The 93-year-old actress wore a gold and black jacket with long black gloves and fishnet tights. Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke appeared in a black strapless dress with a pleated skirt. Black Panther actress Letitia Wright also joined the festivities in a black satin suit and heels. Musician Cruz Beckham skipped the world premiere of his brother Romeo's film Forty Love to perform with his band The Breakers. The group played original material and covers including Hey Jude and Driving Home For Christmas. Cruz was accompanied by his 30-year-old girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

Professional Lives of the Spencer Sisters

Beyond their social appearances, the Spencer sisters maintain active professional careers. Lady Amelia works as a fashion model and brand ambassador for luxury companies such as Aspinal of London. In addition to her modeling work, she is involved in the wedding planning industry. Lady Eliza launched a rosé brand named Lala V earlier this year. She created the brand with her fiancé, South African businessman Channing Millerd. The couple announced their engagement in July 2025 and are currently planning a destination wedding. The sisters were also recently spotted supporting their cousin Prince William at the Tusk Awards. They wore matching gold Oscar de la Renta dresses to that earlier event in support of the prince.