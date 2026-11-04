Columnist Annabel Fenwick Elliott explains her decision to decorate for Christmas in December, citing stress, a cancer diagnosis in her circle, and a belief that the festive season is too short.

Annabel Fenwick Elliott has officially raised her Christmas tree earlier this month, a move she acknowledges as a personal record for her household timing. This early start comes despite a backdrop of global and personal strain, including the diagnosis of cancer for someone close to her and the ongoing struggle with the cost of living under Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The columnist argues that the traditional twenty-four-day countdown is insufficient for such a pivotal celebration.

Survey Reveals Many Britons Want Longer Festive Period

A recent survey conducted by Celebrations, the manufacturer of a fifty-four-day advent calendar, indicates that 43 percent of Britons believe the standard holiday countdown is too brief. The study further found that approximately 9 percent of people, including the author, are erecting their trees this week. While roughly 90 percent of her associates view this early decoration as eccentric, the data suggests a growing appetite for extended festive preparations.

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Contrasting Views on Holiday Etiquette and Decor

Family opinions on the matter remain sharply divided, with her father adhering to an old-fashioned belief that Christmas should last exactly twelve days. He typically refuses to wear a paper hat or engage in early decorating, whereas her friend Lady Sybilla Hart notes that many posh individuals dread the commercial demands of the season. Annabel, however, rejects the notion of being tasteful, embracing a chaotic collection of mismatched baubles, toddler creations, and memorials of dead pets that fill her home.

Environmental Standards and Household Tensions

Despite the clutter, Annabel maintains strict standards against using plastic trees and has stopped buying tinsel due to its environmental impact and unpleasant smell. She ensures that all decorations are reused annually, a practice that causes quiet dismay for her German husband, who dislikes clutter and once compared the festive decor to the aftermath of an illness. His reluctance highlights the personal tensions that can arise when festive enthusiasm meets a different household aesthetic.

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Personal Devotion to Christmas Despite Atheism

Annabel questions her own intense devotion to the event, considering she is an atheist, an introvert, and a cynic who might otherwise resemble Ebenezer Scrooge. She admits that Christmas is the only time she enjoys being in churches or wearing a party dress, and she fully supports the myth of Father Christmas for her children. This emotional connection to the holiday persists despite her generally skeptical outlook on life and social obligations.

Enjoying the Music, Food, and Time Off Work

The benefits of the season extend beyond decoration, with Annabel praising the splendid music, sublime films, and exemplary food that define the period. She highlights the positive impact on charities and businesses during this economic climate, as well as the precious opportunity for families to reunite, even across oceans. These elements, combined with the break from work, justify her decision to embrace the festivities early and wholeheartedly.