Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer splits with husband after nearly eight years of marriage

The 38-year-old film producer and Italian director have decided to separate after ten years together, although they plan on maintaining a close friendship and co-parenting for their son.

Anna Wintour 's daughter Bee Shaffer has split from her husband Francesco Carrozzini after nearly eight years of marriage. The 38-year-old film producer tied the knot with the Italian director in July 2018, and their son was welcomed to the world three years later.

'After ten wonderful years together, we have decided to separate,' the former couple said in a joint statement, per Page Six. Shaffer and Carrozzini added that despite the split, they will maintain a close friendship as well as a positive co-parenting relationship for their four-year-old son.

'Although our career paths led us in different directions, we remain the very best of friends and devoted, committed parents to our son. ' In conclusion, the pair added, 'This is the only statement we will make, and we respectfully ask for privacy. ' Daily Mail has reached out to reps for Shaffer and Carrozzini for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer, 38, has split from her husband Francesco Carrozzini after nearly eight years of marriage; seen above at the 2026 Met Gal





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Anna Wintour Bee Shaffer Francesco Carrozzini Met Gala Split Co-Parenting Son

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