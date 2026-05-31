Anna Van Patten's Breakthrough Role in Euphoria and Her Journey to Self-Discovery

Anna Van Patten, daughter of renowned actor and director Tim Van Patten, discusses her breakout role as Kitty in Euphoria, working with Sam Levinson, and her personal growth while embodying a dark and emotional character. Despite her family's entertainment legacy, Van Patten is forging her own path and learning about herself through her roles.

Euphoria 's third season will be remembered for several standout moments, including Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate's (Jacob Elordi) wedding dance, Nate's brutal death, and the four-year wait between seasons.

However, it also marks the breakout performance of Anna Van Patten, who plays Kitty, a dancer at the Silver Slipper. Van Patten, daughter of actor and director Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Sex and the City), grew up on iconic TV sets, absorbing knowledge and experiences that have shaped her acting career. Her family's entertainment legacy includes her uncle Dick Van Patten (Spaceballs, Robin Hood: Men in Tights) and sister Grace Van Patten (Nine Perfect Strangers, Tell Me Lies).

Despite her family's influence, Anna is carving her own path and staying true to herself. In an exclusive interview with Collider, Van Patten discusses her craft, working with Sam Levinson, and her personal growth while embodying Kitty's dark and emotional character. Van Patten felt pressure to do justice to Kitty's story, but she remained focused and present during filming. She collaborated closely with Levinson, who provided references to help shape Kitty's character.

Van Patten found freedom in exploring different takes and finding the right tone. Knowing that Episode 4, 'Kitty Loves to Dance,' was named after her character added pressure, but she was driven by a desire to authentically portray Kitty's experiences. Through her role, Van Patten learned to be more comfortable in her body and embrace her space, both physically and metaphorically.

She continues to explore her fascination with storytelling and learning, seeking out roles and projects that challenge and excite her





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