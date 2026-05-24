Anna Maxwell Martin Discusses Navigating Work and Motherhood Amid Grief

In a candid conversation with The Sunday Times, Anna Maxwell Martin shares her experiences of navigating work and motherhood while grieving for her ex-husband, filmmaker Roger Michell, who died suddenly of a heart attack in 2021.

Anna Maxwell Martin has reflected on the death of her ex-husband and the father of her two children in 2021, as she opened up on how she navigates work and motherhood while grieving.

The actress, 49, shares daughters Maggie, 16, and Nancy, 14, with filmmaker Roger Michell, who died suddenly of a heart attack in 2021 aged 65 - a year after the couple announced their separation. Speaking about the loss almost five years later, the Motherland star explained that she put all her energy into working and being there for her daughters.

'Grief is grief, isn’t it? ' Anna told The Sunday Times. 'I’ve just got to navigate it, parenting, earning a living, doing life, helping the girls thrive as best I can. That’s the focus.

', 'She and Roger, whose film and TV credits included Notting Hill, Enduring Love and BBC show The Buddha Of Suburbia, tied the knot in 2010, going on to separate after 10 years of marriage. But despite their split, the former couple remained close, with Anna saying in 2022: 'We didn’t have grudges. I don’t operate like that, Roger didn’t really operate like that... When Roger died, I lost one of my best friends.

I see it as that.

', 'In the summer of 2024, she starred in political play, The Constituent, at the Old Vic opposite James Corden, and recalled feeling adrift without having Roger there to talk to about it. 'I’d always had Roger there, so that was quite a lot,' the Emmy winner said, but when asked if she imagined what he would tell her, she denied: 'No, because what’s the point? I don’t talk to anyone in my head, I’ve never understood that.

Some people talk to the dog, don’t they? Why would I talk to my dog? He’s clearly not going to talk back.

', 'Despite the huge loss she and her two girls had suffered, Anna said that their family were 'a really good, optimistic little unit', adding: 'I love having two daughters and I love how funny and tenacious they are. ', 'And while the Code 404 star is in hot demand, following her critically acclaimed role on Until I Kill You and is next set to appear in new Apple TV series, Star City, she still makes sure she gets enough time with her kids.

Though the sci-fi drama was shot in Lithuania, Anna jetted back over to London to see her daughters whenever there was a break in filming.

'It’s not good for the environment,' she conceded. 'Being a mum is my priority and so a lot of choosing parts comes down to how it balances with that side of my life. I’ve just had four months off with them, shopping, cooking, walking the dog.

', 'Anna previously shared how she feared going broke after Roger’s death, while worrying about the implications it would have on the mental wellbeing of their kids. Speaking about his death on BBC Women’s Hour in October 2024, she explained that her first instinct was to protect Maggie and Nancy, but that she was also struggling with facing a potentially uncertain financial future as a lone parent





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Anna Maxwell Martin Roger Michell Motherland Cod404 Cod404 Star Her Time With Her Children Stars In Hot Demand Apple TV Series Star City Brit Awards 2021 The Constituent The Buddha Of Suburbia Actress Filmmaker Work Motherhood Grieving Financial Terror Grief Shot In Lithuania Explores The Work-Life Balance Family Unit Cordelia O'conner Four Months Off With Her Children Shopping Cooking Walking The Dog

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Anna Maxwell Martin Discusses Navigating Work and Motherhood Amid GriefIn a candid conversation with The Sunday Times, Anna Maxwell Martin shares her experiences of navigating work and motherhood while grieving for her ex-husband, filmmaker Roger Michell, who died suddenly of a heart attack in 2021.

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