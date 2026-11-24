Comedian Anna Longaretti overcame triple negative breast cancer at 62 by leaving her marriage, dating younger men, and building muscle with trainer Sayed Tarkhan.

Anna Longaretti turned her sixties into her healthiest and most confident decade yet by completely upending her life after a cancer diagnosis. Rather than retiring as many women in their early sixties do, the comedian left her 27-year marriage and launched a new career in stand-up comedy. She also rebuilt her physical strength under the guidance of trainer Sayed Tarkhan at Virgin Active, rejecting the notion that aging requires slowing down.

Cancer Diagnosis Shatters Routine

In 2020, Longaretti, who was 62 years old at the time, discovered a lump in her breast that required immediate medical attention. Although she had a history of benign lumps and a private breast surgeon to monitor her condition, this new growth proved to be serious. By the Tuesday following her initial Saturday check, she received a devastating diagnosis of triple negative breast cancer, which is known for being very aggressive. She was also diagnosed with thyroid cancer, though that form was less aggressive in nature.

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The medical interventions were swift and brutal. The following week, Longaretti had her breast removed and immediately began a rigorous chemotherapy regimen. Doctors also removed half of her thyroid to address the secondary cancer. The treatment took a severe toll on her body and mind, leaving her feeling tired, weak, and isolated. She lost the ability to recognize herself in the mirror and felt a deep sense of loneliness and depression during the recovery period.

Personal Reckoning and Marriage End

Before her illness, Longaretti had spent her twenties and thirties in a busy, high-flying career as a hairdresser and make-up artist. She worked first in the fashion industry and later on TV commercials, where she met her future husband. Her life later expanded to include playwriting in her fifties, drawing on her experiences of becoming a mother to a daughter. While balancing a creative career with family life was exciting, she often felt boxed in by administrative stress and a nagging feeling of inadequacy around models and actors.

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When the chemotherapy concluded and she received the all-clear, Longaretti experienced a profound shift in her perspective. Having lived with the constant fear of death for months, she decided to seize life with urgency. This newfound clarity led her to end her marriage of 27 years, a major departure from the trajectory most women her age choose to follow. She viewed the end of her marriage not as a failure, but as a necessary step to reclaim her autonomy and pursue the life she truly wanted.

Strength Training Builds Confidence

Longaretti faced significant physical challenges after her treatment, including osteopenia, a condition where chemotherapy had removed calcium from her bones. She had been swimming six times a week at her local Virgin Active gym, but cardio alone was insufficient to rebuild her physical foundation. A torn meniscus in her knee, sustained from a night of dancing, further highlighted her physical vulnerabilities and led her doctor to suggest surgery.

Determined to recover on her own, Longaretti approached the weight room at the gym, a space she previously found intimidating due to the presence of sweaty men. She struggled to operate a leg press machine that reminded her of a Transformer until she asked for assistance from Sayed Tarkhan. He examined her knee injury and asked a pivotal question about what had happened in her body, helping her realize that her physical decline was not an inevitable result of aging or chemotherapy.

That conversation marked a turning point in Longaretti's health journey. She began strength training with Sayed Tarkhan six times a week, a regimen she has maintained since. This intense focus on resistance exercise helped her recover from her knee injury and rebuild her bone density. The physical strength she regained directly correlated with a massive increase in her self-confidence, allowing her to embrace dating and performing again.

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New Career and Dating Life

With her health restored and her marriage dissolved, Longaretti embarked on a bold new chapter that included dating younger men. She found energy and zest for life in partners in their thirties and forties, noting that the youngest man she dated was 29 years old. This shift in her social life contributed significantly to her skyrocketing confidence and helped her feel sexier and more vibrant than she did in her twenties.

Longaretti also transformed her personal experiences into a professional career as a stand-up comedian and master of ceremonies. She openly discusses her dating life and cancer journey in her performances, turning what could have been a story of tragedy into one of empowerment. She actively challenges the societal expectation that women in their seventies should simply slow down, arguing that such a mindset is ridiculous and unnecessary.

Her advice to women is to prioritize strength training to lower the risk of falls, which are the leading cause of accidental death in UK adults aged 65 and over. Longaretti believes that lifting weights is crucial for boosting heart, brain, and bone health, effectively allowing women to control their physical destiny. By integrating comedy, dating, and intense fitness, she has created a lifestyle that defies traditional expectations of aging.