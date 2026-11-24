Comedian Anna Longaretti shares how a breast cancer diagnosis at 62 led her to leave her marriage, start strength training, and launch a stand-up career.

Comedian Anna Longaretti radically altered the trajectory of her life in 2020 after receiving a dual diagnosis of triple negative breast cancer and thyroid cancer at the age of 62. The aggressive nature of the breast cancer, which required immediate mastectomy and subsequent chemotherapy, served as a harsh pivot point that compelled her to abandon a conventional retirement plan with her husband of 27 years. Instead of seeking stability and slowing down, Longaretti chose to embrace risk, solitude, and physical transformation to reclaim her autonomy and health.

Diagnosis and Medical Intervention Details

The health crisis began when Longaretti noticed a new lump on a Saturday, a routine check that escalated quickly to a definitive diagnosis by Tuesday. The medical findings revealed triple negative breast cancer, described as a very aggressive type, alongside a diagnosis of thyroid cancer. The following week, she underwent a mastectomy to remove her breast and began a brutal course of chemotherapy that left her tired, weak, and isolated. Although the thyroid cancer was less aggressive, she required surgery to remove half of her thyroid gland, marking the start of a physically and emotionally devastating period where she felt she had lost her identity.

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Leaving Marriage and Embracing Solitude

Upon finishing chemotherapy and receiving the all-clear, Longaretti experienced a profound shift in perspective, feeling as though a fog had lifted from her entire outlook on life. Recognizing that she had nearly died, she decided to stop grieving her past life and start actively living in the present. This mindset led her to end her 27-year marriage, buy a house at an auction despite knowing it was a bad idea, and embark on solo driving trips around Italy. She also began dating younger men, with her youngest partner being 29 years old, marking a significant departure from the societal expectations placed on women in their early 60s.

Overcoming Injury Through Strength Training

Longaretti's journey to physical recovery involved a crucial interaction with personal trainer Sayed Tarkhan at her local Virgin Active gym. After tearing her meniscus and suffering a stress fracture in her knee, she initially felt intimidated by the gym's weight room. When she approached Tarkhan for help with the leg press machine, his inquiry into the root cause of her injury helped her realize that her physical decline was not an inevitable result of aging or chemotherapy. This realization empowered her to commit to strength training six times a week under his guidance, replacing her previous routine of swimming six times a week, which she found insufficient for rebuilding her bone density lost to osteopenia.

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Career Pivot to Stand-Up Comedy

Armed with renewed physical strength and confidence, Longaretti channeled her experiences into a new professional identity as a stand-up comedian and MC. She leverages her recent life changes, including her dating experiences with younger men and her health battles, as material for her comedy routines. She actively challenges the narrative that women should slow down in their seventh decade, arguing that such expectations are ridiculous and counterproductive to well-being. Her new career allows her to express herself openly and share her story of resilience with a wider audience.

Impact of Strength Training on Health

Longaretti emphasizes that strength training is essential for maintaining health and preventing falls, which are the leading cause of accidental death among UK adults aged 65 and over. By lifting weights, she has not only lowered her risk of injury but has also boosted her heart, brain, and bone health. She believes this regimen has made her more confident and sexier than she was in her 20s, a sentiment she encourages other women to adopt. Her story serves as a testament to the power of taking control of one's physical and mental health through disciplined effort and a willingness to embrace change after a life-threatening diagnosis.