Anna Kepner’s suspected cruise ship killer carried out ‘barbaric, intentional, thoughtful act’: prosecutors

Prosecutors describe Anna Kepner's cruise ship killing as a barbaric act, alleging her stepbrother strangled her after a sexual assault.

Families confront California 'party mom' in court, calling her a 'monster' who groomed their children Explosion rocks Dallas apartment building as massive fire sends black smoke into sky, at least 4 injuredFBI seizes record-setting $8 billion in cryptocurrency amid intercontinental 'scam compound' crackdown Texas man allegedly threatened to bomb Turning Point USA event and kill CEO Erika Kirk in online postsTim Walz pardons illegal alien convicted of armed robbery before ICE deportation to LaosAnti-ICE agitators throw wooden pallets, mattresses at federal agents during chaotic NJ detention center clashCalifornia teacher Samantha Watson arrested for alleged sexual conduct with student at charter school Nebraska K-9 sniffs out 525 pounds of cocaine during routine traffic stop, leading to California man's arrest EXCLUSIVE: Veterans turn war stories into music at Trump Kennedy Center in powerful patriotic showcase Feds plan new Bahamas search for Lynette Hooker after GPS data allegedly torpedoes husband’s story: sourcePregnant woman driving home from prenatal visit shot during alleged road rage attack: policeActing AG Todd Blanche announces charges against Iranian-Iraqi national in terror caseFBI is relying on community and local leadership in combatting extremism, Kash Patel saysGreg Gutfeld: This is why ICE agents are wearing masksNew Jersey Democrats visit ICE facility amid protestsFormer Jill Biden chief spokesman: This raises more questions than it answersReal estate expert warns DIY house flips trap American families in ‘nightmare’ homesTimothy Hudson enters Miami Federal Court with a public defender on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

He was charged in connection with the death of his stepsister on a Carnival Cruise in November 2025. Content warning: This article includes descriptions of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing. Anna Kepner spent her final moments fighting for air while her killer kept squeezing, prosecutors said, describing the 18-year-old’s cruise-ship strangling as"a barbaric, intentional, thoughtful act.

" In a newly unsealed transcript, prosecutors laid out their case against Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother, identified as Timothy Hudson, who isinside their shared Carnival Horizon cabin in November 2025. If convicted, the teen could face a maximum penalty of life in prison.minutes, he continued to hold her neck in that manner so that she would die from lack of oxygen," Assistant U.S. Attorney Alejandra Lopez told the court.

Prosecutors details Anna Kepner's final moments after her killer strangles her to death in her cruise cabin. They described her murder as"a barbaric, intentional, thoughtful act.

" Timothy Hudson has been charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault. "That is a barbaric, intentional, thoughtful act... " "Not an accident, not some sort of brief, weird moment where it sort of happens like an accidental shooting. He made the decision to do that... and he continues to do that until she had breath no more," Lopez said.

Prosecutors said Kepner returned to the cabin alone around 7:38 p.m. on Nov. 6 after telling her family at dinner that she had an upset stomach and that her braces were hurting her. NO CAUSE OF DEATH FOR CHEERLEADER FOUND DEAD ON CRUISE SHIP AS REPORT REVEALS REMAINS FOUND HIDDEN UNDER BED Her 13-year-old brother briefly entered the cabin around 7:51 p.m. and saw Kepner alive, prosecutors said.

After that, Lopez argued, Kepner and Hudson were alone for roughly three hours, which she said was enough time for him to assault her, strangle her and hide her body. Her body was discovered the next morning by a cabin attendant, wrapped in a blanket and shoved partly under a bed. Prosecutors said a box of life vests had been moved to help conceal her.

"At any time T could have let that hold go," Lopez said. "He could have allowed the victim to breathe. But instead, for minutes he held that position in order for her to die.

"The 16-year-old stepbrother, identified as T.H. in court documents, is accused of sexually assaulting 18-year-old Anna Kepner and intentionally killing her on Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon ship. Investigators also discussed Kepner’s missing cellphone, which her family mentioned that"she was never without it.

" The phone was later found smashed in a trash bin near the rear of the ship, prosecutors said. FBI WEIGHING STATE OR FEDERAL CHARGES AGAINST 16-YEAR-OLD IN ANNA KEPNER CRUISE SHIP HOMICIDE CASE: LAWYER Surveillance footage and ship Wi-Fi router data allegedly showed Hudson moving through areas of the ship where the phone was also connecting to routers, including near the trash bin where it was later recovered.kit collected during Kepner’s autopsy included vaginal swabs that tested positive for male DNA, and one swab also tested positive for sperm.another sexual partner, and found"very strong support" for Hudson as the male DNA contributor.

Prosecutors said FBI lab testing found the DNA mixture was 120 sextillion times more likely if Kepner and Hudson were the contributors than if Kepner and an unknown, unrelated person were contributors.

"Someone doesn't accidentally fall into someone's vagina with their sexual organ. He clearly made the clear, conscious decision... ," Lopez said.

"That is not a spur-of-the-moment act and it is not an accident. It is a clear and conscious decision that violates the body of another person.

" Timothy Hudson appears in a court sketch during a hearing in Miami federal court on May 27. He is accused of murdering his stepsister, Anna Kepner, and sexually assaulting her. The teen was released to his uncle’s custody under strict conditions, including GPS monitoring, home detention, no unsupervised contact with minors and removal of firearms from the home.jail and on bond before his trial, with certain restrictions.

The U.S. Marshals Office will explore housing options for Hudson in the Tampa area.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sex Crimes Homicide True Crime Us Crime World Florida

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Pennsylvania prosecutors are seeking capital punishment despite moratoriumProsecutors recently confirmed they're seeking capital punishment against a Harrisburg man they say killed two people in about an hour last year. But why?

Read more »

Anna Wintour Remembers Donald Newhouse“His mix of humility and strength, his willingness to step aside while also being at hand for help, is rare in leadership,” Wintour recalls of Donald Newhouse, the longtime head of Advance Publications’ newspaper division, who died on Tuesday. “Donald imbued Advance with spirit, ambition, trust, and real care for people.

Read more »

VA: Growing Number of Prosecutors Won't Enforce 'Assault Weapons' BanThe number of prosecutors making clear they will enforce VA's 'assault weapons' ban continues to grow, according to a report by WAVY 10.

Read more »

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna rocks rifle in viral tweet featuring beautiful sceneryCongresswoman Anna Paulina Luna's rifle and pistol photo from the Pacific Northwest has social media buzzing with Lara Croft comparisons online.

Read more »