Anna Kendrick to Direct Netflix's 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Movie

Actress Anna Kendrick, known for her performances in 'Pitch Perfect' and 'A Simple Favor', is set to make her directorial debut with Netflix's upcoming movie based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2017 New York Times bestselling novel 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'.

Actress Anna Kendrick , known for her performances in 'Pitch Perfect' and 'A Simple Favor', is set to make her directorial debut with Netflix 's upcoming movie based on Taylor Jenkins Reid 's 2017 New York Times bestselling novel 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'.

Kendrick previously earned praise for her directorial work in 'Woman of the Hour', which also starred her and holds a solid Tomatometer score of 91%. The upcoming film will be produced by Liza Chasin, Brad Mendelsohn, and David Hinojosa, with Jenkins Reid serving as the executive producer. The author's works have been widely acclaimed, with her books selected in various prestigious book clubs and selling over 24 million copies in over 43 languages.

The movie will follow a young journalist's interview with Evelyn Hugo, an aging and popular actress, who reveals shocking truths about Hollywood scandals and her own life. The script is currently being revised by Francesca Sloane after an initial draft by Liz Tigelaar





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Anna Kendrick Directorial Debut Netflix The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid

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