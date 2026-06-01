Anna Kendrick to Direct Netflix Adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is being adapted into a Netflix movie with Anna Kendrick at the helm. The movie will follow her directorial debut for Woman of the Hour, which was also released on Netflix.

Deadline has confirmed Anna Kendrick is back in the director's chair for the long-awaited Netflix adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid 's novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

This movie will follow her directorial debut for Woman of the Hour, which was also released on Netflix. Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) has written the first draft of the adaptation's script, with Francesca Sloane (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) working on revisions. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is a historical fiction novel detailing the crazy life of the retired and reclusive Old Hollywood icon Evelyn Hugo.

She grants a final interview to a rather small and unknown reporter named Monique Grant to reveal the true story of her life, her fame, and the infamous seven marriages. However, the truth buried beneath the surface is a true tale of passion, love, and heartache. The novel has sold over 21 million copies globally, largely due to going viral on TikTok and the BookTok community.

It has been a long-standing New York Times bestseller since its release in 2017 due to its complex and heart-wrenching character-driven narrative featuring Old Hollywood with plenty of romance. No casting announcements have been made at the time of writing, but there are certainly plenty of fan casting choices already made after the news that Netflix would be adapting the novel was announced more than four years ago.

These include Rita Moreno to play the older Evelyn Hugo, as she actually worked during the era referred to in the novel





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