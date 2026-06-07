Anna Faris Reveals 'Scary Movie 6' Cut Melania Trump Joke

After nearly 25 years, Anna Faris' return to the 'Scary Movie' franchise called for a character update that reflected the times.

Scary Movie 6.

“The kind of person that you saw outside of the Walmart during quarantine, that was raising some kind of crazy ass fuss. ”Faris continued, “There was a moment where I’m getting just wasted, just so drunk—I’m in my truck, of course, and I look into the rearview mirror and I say, ‘Be best, Cindy Campbell. Be best. ’ That didn’t make it, but I liked my little winking there.

”The FLOTUS launched her ‘Be Best’ campaign in 2018 to combat cyberbullying, which was largely scrutinized at the time, given Donald Trump’s notorious online behavior.

“You know, what are you gonna do? You gonna be mad at Cindy? ” joked Faris.

“I’m in a movie that is truly the most offensive movie ever made, and I’m the lead of it. And I participate in offensive ideas. I think I can kind of do anything. It liberated me.

”Madonna Greets Adoring NYC Crowd With Tales Of Clubbing, CinephiliaComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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