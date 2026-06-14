Anna Faris Opens Up About Emotional Turmoil of Chris Pratt Divorce

Anna Faris breaks years of silence on her divorce from Chris Pratt, revealing the sadness and public scrutiny she endured. She credits her podcast 'Unqualified' as a vital outlet during the difficult time.

Anna Faris has opened up about the emotional turmoil she experienced following her divorce from Chris Pratt , breaking years of silence on the subject. In a candid interview with Variety, Faris described feeling 'sad, sad' as she navigated the end of their marriage under intense public scrutiny.

'I do feel like I had enough gumption, enough of a core, and I have tried to be careful about how much Hollywood infiltrates, but now I've been on a spectrum of fame for 26 years, so I would be naive to think that it hasn't shaped who I am at this point. But, f***. The scrutiny,' she said. Faris credited her advice podcast, Unqualified, which she launched in 2015, as a crucial outlet during the difficult period.

'I'm lucky that at that time I had my podcast. That goes back to the talk radio. I wanted, like, four people to listen and to build my own secret community. I wanted an avenue outside of Hollywood as a way to connect with people,' she explained.

While she didn't disclose personal details on the podcast, she appreciated having a platform where she could be honest if needed. Faris and Pratt eloped to Bali in 2009 and welcomed their son Jack in 2012. They separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2018, maintaining a private co-parenting relationship. Since then, Pratt has married Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he has three children, while Faris married cinematographer Michael Barrett in a courthouse ceremony in 2021.

The exes were publicly seen together for the first time since their divorce at their son's middle school graduation in June 2023, and later shared a hug at a charity event in November 2023, with Katherine observing from a distance. In 2017, Faris released a book titled Unqualified, which combined advice and memoir. Although written before the separation and featuring a foreword by Pratt, it was published two months after their split announcement.

Pratt faced backlash in 2021 for an Instagram post praising Katherine, where he referred to her as giving him a 'gorgeous healthy daughter,' which some interpreted as a slight to Jack, who had medical issues after premature birth. Pratt later told Men's Health that the criticism deeply affected him, saying, 'My son's gonna read that one day. He's nine. And it's etched in digital stone.

It really f***ing bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are - to the people close to me - a real burden.





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